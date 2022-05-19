Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Lucas Cavallini put away a penalty in second-half stoppage time after Brian White leveled the game in the 71st minute and Vancouver Whitecaps FC rallied to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night at BC Place.

Ranko Veselinovic drew a foul on Edwin Cerrillo to set up the game-winning penalty, after a misplay from Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer kept the play alive in the visitors' area.

Cavallini's third goal of the season and White's second helped the Whitecaps close a three-match home stand with seven points, the last four of those coming with playmaker Ryan Gauld out in MLS health and safety protocols.

Paul Arriola scored his fourth for Dallas, who saw their unbeaten run halted at nine matches on a night that began with a chance to go to the top of the Western Conference table.

Dallas were also impacted by health and safety protocols, with No. 1 goalkeeper Maarten Paes and winger Alan Velasco both absent.

Goals

  • 45'+3' - DAL - Paul Arriola | WATCH
  • 71' - VAN - Brian White | WATCH
  • 90'+2' - VAN - Lucas Cavallini (PK) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Cavallini may be the hero for his goal, but he'll regret the yellow card he picked up in second-half stoppage time. It was his fifth, which will keep him out of Sunday's trip to Charlotte (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Meanwhile, Dallas lost for only the second time this season, and the first time since Week 2. Both losses came on the road, and the deciding goals in both games came from the penalty spot.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It was a strange sequence that ultimately decided this one, and one Dallas coach Nico Estevez will want back. First, Maurer came for what seemed to be a relatively straightforward collection but neither kept the ball nor put it out of play. Then Cerrillo hacked at Veselinovic.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Lucas Cavallini. It's not so much the Canadian international's conversion from the spot, it's all that came before as the source of energy and tenacity for a Whitecaps side that needed it. Cavallini contested a match-high 24 duels – a total double any of his teammates – and won 50% of them from his No. 9 spot.

Up Next

  • VAN: Sunday, May 22 at Charlotte FC | 5 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
  • DAL: Sunday, May 22 vs. Minnesota United FC | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
