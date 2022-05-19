Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Lucas Cavallini put away a penalty in second-half stoppage time after Brian White leveled the game in the 71st minute and Vancouver Whitecaps FC rallied to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night at BC Place.

Ranko Veselinovic drew a foul on Edwin Cerrillo to set up the game-winning penalty, after a misplay from Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer kept the play alive in the visitors' area.

Cavallini's third goal of the season and White's second helped the Whitecaps close a three-match home stand with seven points, the last four of those coming with playmaker Ryan Gauld out in MLS health and safety protocols.

Paul Arriola scored his fourth for Dallas, who saw their unbeaten run halted at nine matches on a night that began with a chance to go to the top of the Western Conference table.