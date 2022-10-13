Sky isn't falling: 3 reasons each non-playoff team can feel hopeful 

Thiago Almada: I mean, the most expensive player in league history (reported $16 million fee) looked really, really good towards the end of the season. He was even called into the senior Argentina national team. He’ll be in Europe one day, probably soon, but Atlanta hope to have another year. And while it’s fair to assume he was going to be good at that price, well, Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez were each league-record signings and neither worked out.