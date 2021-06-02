Power Rankings: Sporting KC surge, LAFC & Portland fall after Week 7

Y’all might not wanna look yet, but with each passing week, the Red Bulls grow just a little bit more Red Bulls. I keep insisting this is happening each week and I’ve never been more convinced. If I had to make up a Red Bulls win in my head, I’d say “A player you wouldn’t expect scored a banger and a kid with a lacrosse player name scored from like three feet away oh and also it came against Atlanta.” The two out of three they got this week is pretty solid. I’m all in on what Gerhard Struber is doing here, especially as they work in new signings. That is at least until they go from plucky upstarts back to winning the Supporters’ Shield on 65 goals from inside the six-yard box.