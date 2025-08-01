FC Cincinnati & Evander make Leagues Cup statement vs. CF Monterrey

FC Cincinnati delivered a commanding performance in their Leagues Cup 2025 opener on Thursday night, with Evander 's man-of-the-match efforts powering a 3-2 victory over CF Monterrey at TQL Stadium.

The Brazilian star produced one goal and two assists, ensuring Cincinnati had the last laugh against one of North America's top sides. The five-time LIGA MX and Concacaf Champions Cup winners are coming off a run to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16, and have a roster loaded with talent. Rayados' stars include Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, whom Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan called "one of the best defenders ever to play the game."

But at the final whistle, the hosts won this battle between MLS and LIGA MX elite – putting themselves on solid footing to advance from Phase One.

"I thought both sides of the ball were really strong," said Noonan. "Just a disciplined effort of, 'Okay, this is the threat that you're up against. How do you find ways to play under pressure?' Which I think we did a really good job of.