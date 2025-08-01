FC Cincinnati & Evander make Leagues Cup statement vs. CF Monterrey

FC Cincinnati delivered a commanding performance in their Leagues Cup 2025 opener on Thursday night, with Evander's man-of-the-match efforts powering a 3-2 victory over CF Monterrey at TQL Stadium.
The Brazilian star produced one goal and two assists, ensuring Cincinnati had the last laugh against one of North America's top sides. The five-time LIGA MX and Concacaf Champions Cup winners are coming off a run to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16, and have a roster loaded with talent. Rayados' stars include Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, whom Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan called "one of the best defenders ever to play the game."
But at the final whistle, the hosts won this battle between MLS and LIGA MX elite – putting themselves on solid footing to advance from Phase One.
"I thought both sides of the ball were really strong," said Noonan. "Just a disciplined effort of, 'Okay, this is the threat that you're up against. How do you find ways to play under pressure?' Which I think we did a really good job of.
"… It's a good performance against a very good opponent."
Brazilian brilliance
Before the match, MLS Season Pass analyst Dax McCarty predicted the result would come down to a battle between the two playmakers. Whichever of Evander or Canales had the better performance, he argued, would win.
Canales scored just before halftime, but Evander dominated throughout, opening the scoring and turning provider on tallies from Luca Orellano and Pavel Bucha. In his first year after arriving from the Portland Timbers, the No. 10 continues to show his Landon Donovan MLS MVP credentials.
"We've seen Evander understand how to take over in a moment to be the difference-maker," Noonan said. "His recognition of the run, the space behind, putting the ball where it needs to be for his teammates is again what separates him.
"… It's a really talented player feeling out the game and feeling out the moment."
Trophy hunt
With only the top four teams from each league advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, getting an early win is crucial. Three points put Cincinnati in good shape, although they have difficult tests against Juárez (Aug. 3) and Chivas (Aug. 7) still to play.
But for the Orange & Blue, winning these high-profile matches is the expectation, not the exception. They're here for one reason: to win the trophy.
"That's why I joined this club. This club has the hunger to win titles, and that's what I want," Evander said post-match. "I think we have a very good season right now. We have the chance to win Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup.
"We came with everything to win this Leagues Cup, and we're going to go for it."