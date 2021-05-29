Recap: LAFC 1, NYCFC 2

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

New York City FC stunned LAFC with two unanswered goals Saturday at Banc of California Stadium, earning a 2-1 win through a 90th-minute strike from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi shortly after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Tajouri-Shradi slammed home the game-winner just before second-half stoppage time, with Alfredo Morales flicking on a Jesus Medina corner kick. The Libyan forward was unmarked at the back post, giving the Cityzens three points heading into the June international window.

NYCFC faced an uphill task just beforehand, though, after midfielder Nicolas Acevedo was sent off in the 86th minute. Acevedo tackled LAFC’s Latif Blessing from behind and was shown a red card, leaving NYCFC in triage mode before the decisive set-piece.

Before the late drama, LAFC opened the scoring in the 56th minute through Corey Baird, with the forward tapping home at the back post after Mark-Anthony Kaye's cross fizzed across the six-yard box. The midfielder’s pass was deflected by center back Alexander Callens’ lunging challenge, catching the visitor’s defense off guard.

But NYCFC drew level in the 70th minute, with Medina continuing his impressive early-season form via a left-footed curler that extended beyond goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega and made it 1-1. A wayward LAFC pass came to NYCFC right back Anton Tinnerholm after some high pressure, and he quickly found the Paraguayan attacker centrally for the equalizing shot.

Brazil youth international forward Talles Magno made his NYCFC debut in the 67th minute, subbing on 10 days after being officially signed from Vasco da Gama. He was then removed in the 90th minute for center back Sebastien Ibeagha, a tactical decision after the Acevedo red card.

Goals

  • 56' – LAFC – Corey Baird | WATCH
  • 70' – NYC – Jesus Medina | WATCH
  • 90' – NYC – Ismael Tajouri-Shradi | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC continue to stumble in the 2021 MLS season’s early goings, unable to string together a second straight victory. They couldn’t punch back when the second half sprung to life, knocking them down the Western Conference standings. But full credit to NYCFC for an inspiring performance, one that snapped a three-game winless streak. This will leave Ronny Deila’s group surging with confidence.  
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: On significance alone, this was one of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s best moments with NYCFC. He subbed on in the 67th minute and made his limited runout count.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Jesus Medina’s goal was a stunner, then he whipped in the corner kick that gave NYCFC three massive road points. He’s now on five goals and one assist in seven matches this season.

Next Up

Los Angeles Football Club New York City FC

