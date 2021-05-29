Recap: LAFC 1, NYCFC 2

New York City FC stunned LAFC with two unanswered goals Saturday at Banc of California Stadium, earning a 2-1 win through a 90th-minute strike from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi shortly after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Tajouri-Shradi slammed home the game-winner just before second-half stoppage time, with Alfredo Morales flicking on a Jesus Medina corner kick. The Libyan forward was unmarked at the back post, giving the Cityzens three points heading into the June international window.

NYCFC faced an uphill task just beforehand, though, after midfielder Nicolas Acevedo was sent off in the 86th minute. Acevedo tackled LAFC’s Latif Blessing from behind and was shown a red card, leaving NYCFC in triage mode before the decisive set-piece.

Before the late drama, LAFC opened the scoring in the 56th minute through Corey Baird, with the forward tapping home at the back post after Mark-Anthony Kaye's cross fizzed across the six-yard box. The midfielder’s pass was deflected by center back Alexander Callens’ lunging challenge, catching the visitor’s defense off guard.

But NYCFC drew level in the 70th minute, with Medina continuing his impressive early-season form via a left-footed curler that extended beyond goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega and made it 1-1. A wayward LAFC pass came to NYCFC right back Anton Tinnerholm after some high pressure, and he quickly found the Paraguayan attacker centrally for the equalizing shot.