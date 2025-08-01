Emil Forsberg golazo gives New York Red Bulls dream result vs. Chivas

The New York Red Bulls brought the late drama in their Leagues Cup 2025 opener, with Emil Forsberg playing the part of last-gasp hero.

"Everybody should be proud of themselves for what we did today."

"It worked out," Forsberg told reporters of his 97th-minute stunner. "So, fantastic feeling to get the win in that last moment for us, after some hard weeks. Very, very, very, very good feeling.

Coming off the bench in Thursday’s Phase One opener against LIGA MX powerhouse Chivas de Guadalajara, the Designated Player struck a superb second-half stoppage-time free kick to secure a 1-0 victory at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Stoppage-time winner

Fielding a largely rotated starting XI, the Red Bulls hung tough with the 12-time Mexican champions, who had the bulk of possession with 62.1 percent and forced big saves from goalkeeper AJ Marcucci.

Head coach Sandro Schwarz eventually went to his big names, first subbing on fellow DP Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 59th minute before Forsberg took the pitch 14 minutes later.

Choupo-Moting drew a foul from former LA Galaxy midfielder Daniel Aguirre near the edge of the box, setting up Forsberg's heroics on the last play of the game.

"I would say it was a great fight from our team," Schwarz told reporters of the hard-fought victory. "... When you're always in the game, you have to keep the focus to keep the intensity. Then you have the chance to win with the last situation.