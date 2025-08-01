Pedro de la Vega scores UNREAL volley in Seattle Sounders vs. Cruz Azul

Do yourself a favor and watch it (we recommend on repeat):

De la Vega ran onto a cross-field switch from right back Alex Roldan and, from the edge of the 18-yard box, sent the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Mier, off the far post and in.

The Argentine Designated Player sealed a historic 7-0 win over LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul with a volley for the ages, completing his brace with a strike fans on both sides of the MLS-LIGA MX rivalry can marvel at.

"The ball by Alex? Come on," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "The ball by Alex, and then Pedro just one touch. I mean, that’s really a tremendous goal, and that just put the icing on the cake."

It came less than 20 minutes after de la Vega subbed on, as well, and followed his 76th-minute golazo that truly turned the match into a rout.

The goal capped the biggest victory in Leagues Cup history and by the Sounders in their MLS era.

The result offered Seattle some revenge on Cruz Azul, who just two months ago won the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with a 5-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. During that run, La Máquina eliminated the Rave Green 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Seattle are also now unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions (4W-0L-3D) since facing Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid and Botafogo at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer. Meanwhile, de la Vega has four goals in his last three matches.