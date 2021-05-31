Recap: Seattle Sounders 0, Austin FC 0

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Expansion side Austin FC traveled to Lumen Field on Sunday evening and battled to a 0-0 draw with the Supporters’ Shield-leading Seattle Sounders, building confidence as MLS enters a multi-week break for the June international window.

Seattle thought they broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Fredy Montero punched home Joao Paulo's service at the back post. The Brazilian midfielder rounded two Austin defenders and sent a low cross from the left wing.

But the Colombian forward's tally went to Video Review and was reversed after head referee Rosendo Mendoza checked the buildup. It was deemed that Raul Ruidaz was offside on the initial cross, restoring the 0-0 scoreline heading into the game’s final stages.

Austin’s best chance arose in the 71st minute through Jared Stroud, though Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland stayed big to deny the winger’s 1-on-1 shot. He was played through by Jon Gallagher on the right, with the visitors pouncing quickly on a counter-attack following Seattle's midfield turnover.

The Western Conference sides combined for just five shots on target (26 total), with blocks and final-third miscues keeping the match scoreless. Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan (5) and Austin striker Cecilio Dominguez (3) led their respective teams in shots, but neither could apply the decisive touch.

Goals

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The Sounders are bound to feel frustrated after drawing at home in back-to-back weeks, first a 1-1 result against Atlanta United and then this 0-0 stalemate with Austin. They’ve built a cushion atop the Western Conference, but head coach Brian Schmetzer will expect more than two points of a possible six from this stretch. On the flipside, Austin are surely delighted with a hard-earned point from their seventh straight road match to start the year. The club’s Q2 Stadium opener vs. San Jose on June 19 is inching closer, and Josh Wolff’s team has shown bright moments.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Fredy Montero thought he scored his 50th career regular-season goal for Seattle in the 75th minute, yet Video Review intervened. Raul Ruidiaz was in an offside position, impacting the buildup and Austin’s ability to clear Joao Paulo’s cross.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Although attacking sparks were in short supply, Seattle midfielder Joao Paulo logged a confident and assertive shift. Especially with Nicolas Lodeiro out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to relieve inflammation in his knee, the Sounders need their Designated Player to keep stepping up.

Next Up

Seattle Sounders FC Austin FC

Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Recap: Seattle Sounders 0, Austin FC 0

"Only the beginning": Jim Curtin predicts big future for Paxten Aaronson after MLS debut

Recap: Philadelphia Union 3, Portland Timbers 0

Gregg Berhalter feels "very positive" about USMNT's performance in Switzerland loss
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT player ratings: Ethan Horvath, Sebastian Lletget earn high marks in Switzerland defeat
Voices: Greg Seltzer

