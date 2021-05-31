Recap: Seattle Sounders 0, Austin FC 0

Expansion side Austin FC traveled to Lumen Field on Sunday evening and battled to a 0-0 draw with the Supporters’ Shield-leading Seattle Sounders , building confidence as MLS enters a multi-week break for the June international window.

Seattle thought they broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Fredy Montero punched home Joao Paulo's service at the back post. The Brazilian midfielder rounded two Austin defenders and sent a low cross from the left wing.

But the Colombian forward's tally went to Video Review and was reversed after head referee Rosendo Mendoza checked the buildup. It was deemed that Raul Ruidaz was offside on the initial cross, restoring the 0-0 scoreline heading into the game’s final stages.

Austin’s best chance arose in the 71st minute through Jared Stroud, though Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland stayed big to deny the winger’s 1-on-1 shot. He was played through by Jon Gallagher on the right, with the visitors pouncing quickly on a counter-attack following Seattle's midfield turnover.