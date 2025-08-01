Seattle Sounders DISMANTLE Cruz Azul & set Leagues Cup record

If first impressions are any indication, Seattle Sounders FC mean business – and then some – in this year's Leagues Cup tournament.

"It's not a championship match, so I would probably temper it with that. But it certainly was a hell of a performance."

"It was such a tremendous win for the club," head coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters post-match. "In this club's history, it ranks right up there with all of the big wins that we've had.

The Rave Green demolished 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul on Thursday night at Lumen Field, soaring to a record-setting 7-0 victory that put all of MLS and LIGA MX on notice.

Ruthless display

Seattle’s devastating showing came at the expense of one of Mexico’s most feared clubs.

La Máquina have won LIGA MX nine times and are less than two months removed from beating Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 5-0, to claim their joint-record seventh Concacaf Champions Cup title. In March, Cruz Azul’s title run included a 4-1 aggregate victory over Seattle in the Round of 16.

Clearly, the Sounders are a different team now.

“We knew that this was going to be a rematch from Concacaf. They were a very good team; they’re a team that eliminated us,” Ferreira said in a post-match interview with Apple TV.

“And so we wanted revenge, you know? We came in with the mentality that we are a good team."

For Schmetzer, his players were obligated to deliver after holding their own against Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid and Botafogo this summer during the FIFA Club World Cup.