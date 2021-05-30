Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0

Michael Barrios sealed the deal on his former club on Saturday night as the Colorado Rapids defeated the visiting FC Dallas 3-0 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

As the half was winding down, Rapids midfielder Nicolas Mezquida went one-on-one with Maurer. Both players went down and after Video Review, Colorado were awarded a penalty kick. Maurer saved the penalty shot from Diego Rubio , pushing it out for a corner kick.

Less than 15 minutes into the game, Rapids right back Keegan Rosenberry found himself open about 25 yards out and took the shot, going far post on FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to put the home side up 1-0.

It was just a temporary reprieve for Dallas, however. Colorado’s Jack Price took the corner and after some bouncing around, the ball fell to teammate Auston Trusty. The center back took the shot and it deflected off Dallas’ Tanner Tessmann for an own goal.

FC Dallas kept Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough busy on the other side of the pitch, too — the former US international had four saves in the first 45 minutes. In the opening seconds of the second half, Dallas came out strong, forcing Yarbrough to make a one-handed save to push the ball up to the crossbar and out of bounds.