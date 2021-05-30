Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0

Michael Barrios sealed the deal on his former club on Saturday night as the Colorado Rapids defeated the visiting FC Dallas 3-0 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Less than 15 minutes into the game, Rapids right back Keegan Rosenberry found himself open about 25 yards out and took the shot, going far post on FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to put the home side up 1-0.
As the half was winding down, Rapids midfielder Nicolas Mezquida went one-on-one with Maurer. Both players went down and after Video Review, Colorado were awarded a penalty kick. Maurer saved the penalty shot from Diego Rubio, pushing it out for a corner kick.
It was just a temporary reprieve for Dallas, however. Colorado’s Jack Price took the corner and after some bouncing around, the ball fell to teammate Auston Trusty. The center back took the shot and it deflected off Dallas’ Tanner Tessmann for an own goal.
FC Dallas kept Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough busy on the other side of the pitch, too — the former US international had four saves in the first 45 minutes. In the opening seconds of the second half, Dallas came out strong, forcing Yarbrough to make a one-handed save to push the ball up to the crossbar and out of bounds.
Rapids winger Michael Barrios, who was acquired by Colorado from FC Dallas in January 2021, added a third goal for his new club in the 71st minute to hand the Texan side their third loss of the season.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: FC Dallas have now lost four straight regular-season away matches for the first time since August-September 2017. Tonight they dropped points they desperately needed to get off the bottom of the Western Conference. After the international break, they’ll have the opportunity to get back on track at home, where they have yet to lose a game in 2021. For the Colorado Rapids, a win tonight puts them in a good place going in the break, earning nine out of a possible 12 points in their last four games.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Colorado Rapids continue to be a threat on set pieces and Tanner Tessmann’s own goal gave the Rapids a 2-0 lead going into halftime. The home side never looked back and ended up with a 3-0 win tonight.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough came up with big saves multiple times tonight to keep the clean sheet and get the home side all three points.
Next Up
- COL: Saturday, June 19 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Star64 Altitude)
- DAL: Saturday, June 19 vs. Minnesota United (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, KMPX-29, TXA21)