Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Orlando City SC 1

The New York Red Bulls dealt Orlando City SC their first loss of the 2021 MLS season on Saturday at Red Bull Arena, securing a 2-1 victory to build momentum heading into the June international break.

Caden Clark opened the scoring in the 35th minute, finishing a right-channel cross from Patryk Klimala at the back post. The 18-year-old midfielder was unmarked after starting the attacking move, tapping home for the 1-0 lead.

Cristian Casseres Jr. then doubled RBNY’s lead in the 60th minute, curling home an inch-perfect free kick from atop the penalty area. Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese watched the midfielder’s shot sail into the top corner.

Orlando didn’t fade, though, and winger Silvester van der Water pulled one back in the 84th minute when slotting underneath RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Tesho Akindele cushioned down a cross from the right, and the second-half substitute was clinical in making it 2-1.