Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Orlando City SC 1

The New York Red Bulls dealt Orlando City SC their first loss of the 2021 MLS season on Saturday at Red Bull Arena, securing a 2-1 victory to build momentum heading into the June international break.
Caden Clark opened the scoring in the 35th minute, finishing a right-channel cross from Patryk Klimala at the back post. The 18-year-old midfielder was unmarked after starting the attacking move, tapping home for the 1-0 lead.
Cristian Casseres Jr. then doubled RBNY’s lead in the 60th minute, curling home an inch-perfect free kick from atop the penalty area. Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese watched the midfielder’s shot sail into the top corner.
Orlando didn’t fade, though, and winger Silvester van der Water pulled one back in the 84th minute when slotting underneath RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Tesho Akindele cushioned down a cross from the right, and the second-half substitute was clinical in making it 2-1.
The hosts almost scored early for the second straight game, though Gallese pawed Sean Nealis’ header over the crossbar. Homegrown left back John Tolkin whipped in a free kick, and the center back nearly nodded home.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Red Bulls bounced back from two straight road defeats, knocking Orlando from the trio of undefeated teams (Seattle, Nashville remain) that carried that flag heading into Week 7. It was a convincing performance from head coach Gerhard Struber's team, with Clark's fourth straight home goal sending them on their way. The Lions' attack struggled somewhat, with projected mainstays Nani (suspension), Daryl Dike (international duty) and Alexandre Pato (injury) all missing for various reasons.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: You can't strike a free kick much better than Cristian Casseres Jr. did in the 60th minute. The Venezuelan's third tally of the year was a beauty.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Making his first MLS start, homegrown left back John Tolkin hardly put a foot wrong. The 18-year-old was especially confident going forward and showed strong set-piece delivery.
Next Up
- RBNY: Friday, June 18 vs. Nashville SC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- ORL: Saturday, June 19 at Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)