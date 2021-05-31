Recap: Philadelphia Union 3, Portland Timbers 0

Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos scored set-piece goals within five minutes of each other in an action-packed first half, and the Philadelphia Union cruised to a 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night at Subaru Park.

Both teams dialed up the energy at the start of the contest, but as the first half progressed, the Union were able to mount a possession advantage and gathered two goals in dead-ball situations to charge out to the 2-0 lead.

First, on a 26th-minute free kick from about 35 yards out following a foul, Kai Wagner lofted in a ball that a wide-open Przybylko was able to get his head to for the opener. Then, about five minutes later, on a Wagner corner kick, Przybylko again got a header moving goalward, which Santos, lurking close to the goalline, redirected to double the lead.

It looked as if Leon Flach made it three toward the end of the half on a corner kick goal, as he was alert to a Jack Elliott header into his path, but VAR revealed a handball as he got control of the ball, erasing what would have been his first-ever MLS goal.

The Union added to their lead in the 63rd minute, again on a set piece. This time, it was Jamiro Monteiro sending in the ball on a corner kick, and Cory Burke — who'd just been subbed on — doing most of the work. Burke headed the initial ball toward goal, ran to meet the deflection and got a foot on it, and Elliott poked it in to add to Portland's misery.