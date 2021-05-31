Armchair Analyst: Reds reeling, Busio levels up and more from Week 7

And with that, a bit over 20 percent of the season is done and we are heading into a three-week break for the Nations League. But first let's take a look at Week 7:

Let’s just start with the highlight because, my god, what a highlight. Gianluca Busio stepped up to a free kick in the 51st minute and the kid bent it like Beckham:

That is a golazo. You know it’s a worldie when the goalkeeper gives up as it’s cresting the wall. The fact that Busio did this with his team trailing 1-0, though? That he did this when his team needed him to do it, and just a day after turning 19? That’s a benchmark, a coming-of-age moment. Busio had always been a toolsy, talented player — good feet, good engine, good balance, good vision — but never the type who regularly brought all of that to bear either for his club or at the US youth levels. You just didn’t know what you were going to get.

He is bringing it to bear now for Sporting, who know what they’re getting each week from him at this point. He had that goal, above, to make it 1-1, and then he had an assist on his side’s third goal of the night, the game-winner from Gadi Kinda in what became a 3-2 win over a gritty and resilient but ultimately overmatched Houston Dynamo side.

It was Busio’s best game as a pro. It also came with him wearing the No. 10 but actually playing once again as a No. 6, setting the tempo and establishing a rhythm for his side while all alone at the back point of the 4-3-3 Peter Vermes has used for more than a decade. It is an evolution for Busio within the framework of what Sporting have been since they were still the Wizards, and it is going very, very well.

“Wherever they need me, I'm going to play,” said Busio, who’s also played as a false 9, an 8, a No. 10 and on the wing during his young MLS career thus far. “I've been playing really well at the 6 right now and I'll continue to play that way.

“I think I've done really well at the 6 so far and I just want to help the team win games. That's what has been happening lately and I don't want to change anything right now. I'm happy where I'm at.”

Vermes is happy with where Busio’s at as well, calling him an “incredible talent,” a “great kid,” a “fantastic player” and “a great soccer player” over the course of one effusive paragraph in the postgame presser. No one could blame him after that performance, which featured not only the goal and the assist, but the kind of “he was born to play as a regista” distribution that makes good teams tick.