Colorado Rapids create more Leagues Cup magic vs. Santos Laguna

“… We love these tournaments. You see what makes the tournament so special. So much respect for the Mexican teams – the coaches, the tactics, it’s such a challenge for us. It pushes us.”

“Our guys believe that last year wasn't a fluke and that we found ways to win,” the head coach said post-game.

Last year’s Leagues Cup semifinalists defeated four LIGA MX clubs en route to their third-place finish, and they’ve tapped into that magic to kick off their 2025 tournament.

Navarro brace

Colorado needed a comeback effort to begin Phase One, punching back after Jordan Carrillo’s 53rd-minute golazo opened the scoring. Navarro did his damage in the 62nd and 87th minutes, giving the Rapids an equalizer and then a game-winner against Los Guerreros.

The high stakes boiled over in second-half stoppage time, when Santos goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo was shown a red card after a scuffle between both teams. Shortly after, with three points within grasp, Armas raised his arms to encourage the home supporters.

“The clash is because both teams want it so bad,” Armas said. “I’m not sure what their coach has said. I only have respect for them. Maybe they misunderstood what I said. I did not go below the belt or anything.