Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Houston Dynamo FC 2

A stunning free kick by Gianluca Busio sparked a stretch of three goals in a 14-minute span in the second half for Sporting Kansas City , which celebrated a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC in front of a full capacity crowd at Children’s Mercy Park Saturday night.

Busio buried a free kick from 28 yards out past a rooted Marko Maric in the 51st minute, cancelling out an early goal by Matias Vera, who scored his first MLS goal against the run of play after the Dynamo punished Sporting trying to build from the back.

Fafa Picault stripped Luis Martins by the corner flag and served a ball into the box. Maxi Urruti quickly laid off to a cutting Vera, who beat Tim Melia with a first-time left-footed blast from 16 yards out.

The Busio strike sent a charge into an already electric atmosphere, which went to a different level with a pair of goals four minutes apart past the hour mark. It started with an Alan Pulido penalty kick which sent Maric the wrong way after Boniek Garcia tripped the Mexican talisman in the box.

Four minutes later, Pulido received a pass from Roger Espinoza to ignite a quick counter which ended with Busio turning and feeding Gadi Kinda, who finished clinically to extend Sporting’s lead to 3-1 in the 65th minute.

Busio nearly had a free kick brace, but was denied by a Maric diving save in the 83rd minute. Melia was equally impressive six minutes later, swatting away a Tim Parker set piece header with his left hand.