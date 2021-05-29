Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Toronto FC 1

The Columbus Crew took all three points in their Saturday matchup with Eastern Conference foe Toronto FC , riding first-half goals from Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes to a 2-1 victory at Historic Crew Stadium.

Ayo Akinola scored the lone goal of the match for Toronto with a rebound finish early in the second half, but Zardes' 21st-minute tally wound up standing as the game-winner, moving the Crew to 3-2-2 and 11 points through seven matches.

Columbus opened the scoring in the 12th minute, as Diaz got loose on a breakaway following a Toronto corner kick where the Reds didn't leave any defenders back. That allowed Pedro Santos to set Diaz up with a feed for a solo run all the way to the other end into a one-on-one with Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono, which the Costa Rican capped off by coolly slotting the finish into the back of the net.

Zardes then added the second eight minutes later, just after he'd had a goal waved off for offside. The US international got on the end of a cross from Santos and managed to redirect it with a bouncing finish over Bono to put the hosts up 2-0.