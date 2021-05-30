Recap: LA Galaxy 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0

A second-half own goal proved to be the difference in the California Clasico matchup between the LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, as the Galaxy took a 1-0 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park thanks to a deflected tally created by Samuel Grandsir and some stalwart goalkeeping from Jonathan Bond
Both sides had good looks at first-half openers, with the Galaxy having the better of the chances, but none quite materialized. San Jose's best look of the opening frame came when Javier "Chofis "Lopez hit a laser first-time shot from the top of the area in the ninth minute, only to see the look denied by a sprawling save from Bond.
The Galaxy then had a near-miss of their own in the 20th minute, when Kevin Cabral freed up space inside the area with a nifty juke and chipped a shot on target that looked bound for the net and a highlight-reel goal. But Quakes defender Tanner Beason came to rescue at the last moment with a clutch goal-line clearance to deny the recently signed French attacker his first MLS goal.
LA had a flurry of chances just past the half-hour mark, culminating with a corner kick that was met by a thundering header from Daniel Steres that the Galaxy center back crushed off the crossbar. Jonathan dos Santos then raced onto the rebound and lashed a shot on goal that was headed off the line by San Jose's Tommy Thompson.
It would stay scoreless until the 70th minute, courtesy of an own goal that deflected in off Beason. It was spearheaded by Grandsir, who blasted a cross in from the right side that gave little time for Beason to react, with the ensuing deflection sneaking by Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcincowski.
The Quakes had their chances to level the contest, first in the 79th minute when Andy Rios slipped through the Galaxy defense and had a clean look on goal against Bond. But the Galaxy backstop was up to the task once again, making a reaction save that preserved the lead.
Bond then came through yet again just three minutes later, making a highlight-reel double save that saw him deny both a distance effort from Rios and the rebound attempt from Shea Salinas. That would be enough to preserve the clean sheet, and deliver the hosts all three points.
Goals
- 70' - LA - Tanner Beason (OG) | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: They only got the one goal, but this was a well-earned three points for the Galaxy, who looked the more dangerous side for most of the match, and now have a big rivalry result to their name in their fifth win in seven matches in their first season under Greg Vanney. It was also an important bounce-back showing coming off a deflating 3-0 loss to the Portland Timbers. It's a frustrating result for the Quakes, who could argue they were unlucky to not see any of their chances find the net. Either way, that's now four straight defeats for San Jose, who fall to 3-5-0 and remain stuck on nine points.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This late double-save from Jonathan Bond was a sight to behold, and was the pivotal moment that allowed the Galaxy to preserve the victory.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It's easily Bond, who ended the match with 12 saves and continues to stake his claim as one of the best signings of the MLS offseason.
Next Up
- LA: Saturday, June 19 vs. Seattle Sounders (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- SJ: Saturday, June 19 at Austin FC (9 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter)