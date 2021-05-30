Recap: LA Galaxy 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0

A second-half own goal proved to be the difference in the California Clasico matchup between the LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, as the Galaxy took a 1-0 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park thanks to a deflected tally created by Samuel Grandsir and some stalwart goalkeeping from Jonathan Bond

Both sides had good looks at first-half openers, with the Galaxy having the better of the chances, but none quite materialized. San Jose's best look of the opening frame came when Javier "Chofis "Lopez hit a laser first-time shot from the top of the area in the ninth minute, only to see the look denied by a sprawling save from Bond.

The Galaxy then had a near-miss of their own in the 20th minute, when Kevin Cabral freed up space inside the area with a nifty juke and chipped a shot on target that looked bound for the net and a highlight-reel goal. But Quakes defender Tanner Beason came to rescue at the last moment with a clutch goal-line clearance to deny the recently signed French attacker his first MLS goal.

LA had a flurry of chances just past the half-hour mark, culminating with a corner kick that was met by a thundering header from Daniel Steres that the Galaxy center back crushed off the crossbar. Jonathan dos Santos then raced onto the rebound and lashed a shot on goal that was headed off the line by San Jose's Tommy Thompson.

It would stay scoreless until the 70th minute, courtesy of an own goal that deflected in off Beason. It was spearheaded by Grandsir, who blasted a cross in from the right side that gave little time for Beason to react, with the ensuing deflection sneaking by Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcincowski.

The Quakes had their chances to level the contest, first in the 79th minute when Andy Rios slipped through the Galaxy defense and had a clean look on goal against Bond. But the Galaxy backstop was up to the task once again, making a reaction save that preserved the lead.