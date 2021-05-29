Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, New England Revolution 1

Adam Buksa scored a set-piece header for the match's lone goal, on a day of many missed chances, as the New England Revolution dealt FC Cincinnati a 1-0 loss at TQL Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Somehow, it was a scoreless first half for the Revs, who got off 21 shots to FCC's five, securing all nine first-half corner kicks, and dominating possession at a 61.5-38.5 ratio, but not quite able to find the back of the net.

Carles Gil created eight chances on his own in the first half to lead a dynamic Revs attack that seemed sure to produce at least one goal. But Kenneth Vermeer got both up and down on some spectacular saves in the first half, notably denying Brandon Bye with a stoppage-time stab in mid-air to preserve the shutout. Allan Cruz even got into the goal-saving spirit for FCC, heading a potential goal off the line in a defensive stand epitomizing the team's bend-but-don't-break opening half.

On the other end, Matt Turner got in a couple of saves, as Jurgen Locadia was looking to get on the board for the second match in a row amid a lively few moments in front of goal for Cincinnati midway through the half.

The second half continued themes from the first, with the Revs continuing to dominate possession, get all the corners, and build their shot advantage. With 20 minutes to go in regulation, the breakthrough finally arrived. Gil was the predictable creator on a free-kick opportunity just outside the box near the end line. He set up and swung in a pass, which Buksa was able to head in past Vermeer.

Brenner nearly equalized in the 78th minute, taking a shot at goal from distance, but skimming it just over the bar. FCC kept coming to try for the equalizer, with Brandon Vazquez forcing Turner into an excellent save, starting the first of a flurry of three FCC corners in rapid succession, which all went for naught. Locadia also had a prime chance on an 88th-minute Route 1 ball, but his first touch on the long pass spun the ball right into Turner's path. FCC also got a last-gasp corner kick, but Geoff Cameron headed the incoming ball well off target right before the final whistle.