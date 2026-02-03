MLS Transfers: Obed Vargas' dream move, San Jose land Timo Werner

As you might imagine, that influenced transfer activity around here, most notably in the case of a certain 20-year-old Alaskan you might have heard of… so that’s where we start the latest edition of our silly-season roundup.

That was the sound (so to speak) of the winter transfer window closing in most of Europe’s top leagues on Monday, including England, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Belgium. Which means that while players there can continue to depart for MLS (where this window stays open for weeks to come, until March 26) and other leagues, most Euro clubs can welcome no further arrivals until the summer.

It’s been the rumbling question around the Seattle Sounders for months: Would Obed Vargas, to most eyes the most accomplished youngster in MLS, secure his desired European move before entering the final year of his contract, or play out 2026 with the Rave Green and leave on a free transfer at season’s end?

Remarkably, Seattle and their prized homegrown pulled off a deal truly serendipitous in both its timing and destination: A late-breaking leap to Spanish giants Atlético Madrid, a club Vargas has supported since his childhood in distant, snowy Anchorage, and one that got an up-close look at him when they dueled the Sounders in last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

As it turns out, SSFC majority owner Adrian Hanauer got this ball rolling on that fateful day at Lumen Field, telling Atleti executives to “keep your eye on” the central-midfield dynamo, that “he's good enough to catch your attention, and today he'll leave no doubt,” according to Seattle general manager Craig Waibel.

Shoot your shot, kids!