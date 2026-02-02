Red Bull New York acquire Jorge Ruvalcaba from Pumas

"He is a dynamic, creative attacker who has shown great potential and a strong work ethic, and we are confident that he will contribute to our success both on and off the field."

"We are very excited to welcome Jorge to our club," said head of sport Julian de Guzman.

Ruvalcaba will occupy New York’s third Designated Player roster spot in 2026. However, he remains eligible for a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) classification in future seasons.

The 24-year-old Mexican international, who grew up in the United States, is under contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-21.

Red Bull New York continued their offseason revamp on Monday by acquiring winger Jorge Ruvalcaba from LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM.

Ohhhh we can't wait to see this IRL. 🏹 #RBNY | @OANDA pic.twitter.com/qGSEP14W2T

Ruvalcaba tallied 16g/9a in 100 games for Pumas, debuting in 2022 after developing in the Mexican club's academy. He's also featured on loan with SL16 FC, the reserve side of Belgian powerhouse Standard Liège.

He made his senior debut with Mexico last November, starting in a friendly vs. Paraguay.

"Jorge is a talented, young player that we are very excited to have join our club," said head coach Michael Bradley.

"We believe he will integrate well into our team, and his versatility and pace will give us additional options in the attacking third. We are looking forward to working with him as he looks to integrate and contribute to the success of the team."

Ruvalcaba joins a Red Bull attack headlined by fellow newcomer Cade Cowell, DP striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and DP midfielder Emil Forsberg. Cowell was acquired in December from LIGA MX's Chivas de Guadalajara, while Choupo-Moting and Forsberg combined for 28g/16a last year.

New York's 2026 campaign, their first under Bradley, begins on Feb. 21 at Orlando City (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).