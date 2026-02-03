Atlanta United sign Argentine defender Elías Báez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have acquired defender Elías Báez from Argentine Primera División side San Lorenzo, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Argentine is under contract through 2028 with option years for 2029 and 2030. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster spots.

Báez recorded 1g/2a in 60 games with San Lorenzo. He primarily plays left back.

"Elías has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Argentina over the past couple of seasons, and we’re pleased that he has chosen Atlanta United as the next step in his career," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.