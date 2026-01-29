San Jose Earthquakes acquire Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired forward Timo Werner from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the club announced Thursday.
The 29-year-old German international is under contract through June 2028. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and represents one of San Jose's biggest-ever transfers.
To complete the deal, San Jose acquired Werner's Discovery Priority from Red Bull New York in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).
"We're excited about signing Timo Werner," said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena. “I think he'll be an excellent acquisition for our team, and we’re really looking forward to him coming to San Jose.
"To have a player of Timo’s caliber coming in is simply outstanding for the club and the community. I believe he'll offer us quality on the field, experience and leadership."
Werner has tallied 153 goals and 86 assists in 449 professional appearances since debuting for boyhood club VfB Stuttgart in 2013. In addition to his Bundesliga career, he's also featured for English Premier League sides Chelsea (2020-22) and Tottenham Hotspur (2024-25).
Internationally, Werner has scored 24 goals in 57 caps for Germany. He appeared at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020.
He's won seven trophies across club and country, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.
"It's always a big decision to go to America, but everything is there to be successful," said Werner. "The stadium and the facilities are beautiful. Also, it really impressed me that an experienced manager like Bruce, who has had so much success in the league, flew over here to Germany to talk to me about the plan.
"The Earthquakes fans can expect to get a player who gives everything on the pitch, every game. Every club I’ve joined, I’ve wanted to win a trophy. In the end, I’ve always delivered. That's why I want to come to San Jose – to win."
Werner helps spearhead San Jose's reworked attack after forward Josef Martínez (Club Tijuana) and winger Cristian Espinoza (Nashville SC) departed this winter. Additionally, Cristian Arango is reportedly nearing a transfer to Colombian side Atlético Nacional.
San Jose begin their 2026 MLS campaign on Feb. 21 at home against Sporting Kansas City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They're entering the club's second season under Arena.
