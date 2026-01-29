San Jose Earthquakes acquire Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

"To have a player of Timo’s caliber coming in is simply outstanding for the club and the community. I believe he'll offer us quality on the field, experience and leadership."

"We're excited about signing Timo Werner," said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena. “I think he'll be an excellent acquisition for our team, and we’re really looking forward to him coming to San Jose.

To complete the deal, San Jose acquired Werner's Discovery Priority from Red Bull New York in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

The 29-year-old German international is under contract through June 2028. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and represents one of San Jose's biggest-ever transfers.

Werner has tallied 153 goals and 86 assists in 449 professional appearances since debuting for boyhood club VfB Stuttgart in 2013. In addition to his Bundesliga career, he's also featured for English Premier League sides Chelsea (2020-22) and Tottenham Hotspur (2024-25).

Internationally, Werner has scored 24 goals in 57 caps for Germany. He appeared at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020.

He's won seven trophies across club and country, including the 2021 UEFA Champions League and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

"It's always a big decision to go to America, but everything is there to be successful," said Werner. "The stadium and the facilities are beautiful. Also, it really impressed me that an experienced manager like Bruce, who has had so much success in the league, flew over here to Germany to talk to me about the plan.