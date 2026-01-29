Mateusz Bogusz supercharges Houston Dynamo's transformative window

Mateusz Bogusz is back in MLS after a year in LIGA MX with Cruz Azul, and he’s eager to embrace great expectations as Houston Dynamo FC ’s newest Designated Player .

"I know there is a lot of opportunity in Houston. Let's focus on now, and I want to come back to play good, to enjoy the time on the field. And I know if I play good, good things are going to happen.”

“I came to MLS [in 2023] and I get to the national team from there,” he added. “MLS gave me a lot, so that's why I decided to come here.

“I like the project, I like a lot of movement of the club. That's why I chose Houston,” the Polish international and former LAFC standout told MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday morning, having recently joined his new teammates at their preseason camp in Tampa, Florida upon conclusion of an extensive negotiation between the clubs.

MLS return

Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad credits Bogusz for doing more than his part to ensure this deal – it could reportedly cost Houston upwards of $10 million, in addition to their new star’s wages – reached fruition.

“It's a big deal for our club. We're spending a lot of money, and they [Cruz Azul] spent a lot of money on him as well. So they want to protect themselves on the upside,” Onstad told MLSsoccer.com. “But Mateusz, he put some skin in the game as well. So he helped get this thing over the line when we were kind of at a roadblock towards the end.

“You have to give him a lot of credit. It also shows his eagerness to get back to MLS and to play for our club here in Houston.”

Onstad envisions the slick-passing possession style Houston have crafted under head coach Ben Olsen will remain, albeit with dashes of directness from Bogusz’s final-third instincts and the counterattacking nous of Brazilian inverted winger Guilherme, their other new DP.

“What we're missing is this vertical 10,” Onstad said of Bogusz. “We have Jack [McGlynn] that can come in as more like a playmaker, but we needed that guy that can kind of get into the box, get on the end of things, score from outside the box, run behind when he needs to. And I think he was the perfect complement to this group that we've built so far.

“Now we have two vertical guys in transition that will help us try to score goals, and that piece, we were, I think, dead last [in MLS] in transition opportunities last year. So certainly something that we consciously said, we need to improve that part of our game.”