Sporting Kansas City sign defender Wyatt Meyer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed defender Wyatt Meyer, the club announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is under contract through 2026 with options for the 2027 and 2027-2028 seasons.

Meyer joins Sporting after spending last season with Nashville SC, where he scored one goal in eight appearances across all competitions.

Selected No. 11 overall by Nashville in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, he also featured for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC.

“Wyatt is a left-footed player who can play both center back or in the midfield, and his versatility will provide valuable depth and competition," said SKC president of soccer operations and general manager David Lee.

Sporting open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They're led by new head coach Raphael Wicky.