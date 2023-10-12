Past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winners

FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco, who tops the 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rundown, keeps some exclusive company.
The Argentine is the third straight FC Dallas player to finish No. 1 overall, and the fifth overall. Who are the previous winners and where are they now? Check out the formidable list below.
Editor's note: The list, up until 2018, was previously known as 24 Under 24.
Player
Year
Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
2022
Ricardo Pepi, FC Dallas
2021
Brenden Aaronson, Philadelphia Union
2020
Diego Rossi, LAFC
2019
Alphonso Davies, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2018
Miguel Almirón, Atlanta United
2017
Cyle Larin, Orlando City SC
2016
Fabián Castillo, FC Dallas
2015
DeAndre Yedlin, Seattle Sounders FC
2014
Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew
2013
Darren Mattocks, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2012
Brek Shea, FC Dallas
2011
Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders FC
2010
- Current club: FC Dallas
- 2022 22 Under 22 ranking
After receiving a first-of-its-kind extension for a homegrown player when he signed a Young Designated Player contract, Jesús Ferreira entered an entirely new stratosphere during the 2022 season as the league’s top domestic scorer with 18 goals and six assists.
- Current club: PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)
- 2021 22 Under 22 rankings
Pepi rose to stardom during the 2021 MLS season, finishing with 13 goals and three assists across 31 games (24 starts). That prompted a reported $20 million move to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, before eventually joining one of Holland's top clubs.
- Current club: Union Berlin (Bundesliga)
- 2020 22 Under 22 rankings
Aaronson went from a prized Philadelphia Union academy prospect to a club-record signing (reported $30 million) for English Premier League side Leeds United before a loan move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin this year.
- Current club: Columbus Crew
- 2019 22 Under 22 rankings
Winner of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and MLS Young Player of the Year awards in 2020, the Uruguayan winger is now back in MLS. Following a transfer from LAFC to Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe, he signed with the Columbus Crew in the summer transfer window.
- Current club: Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
- 2018 22 Under 22 rankings
The crown jewel of MLS homegrowns, Davies is a bonafide superstar for German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. He also carried the Canadian men’s national team to their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1986, ending a 36-year drought for the program.
- Current club: Newcastle United (Premier League)
- 2017 22 Under 24 rankings
A regular for Newcastle United in the English Premier League, Almiron is the owner of MLS’s record outgoing transfer fee, a reported $27 million in January 2019 after the Paraguayan international’s rapid ascension with Atlanta United. He earned Best XI honors in 2017-18 before bringing the Five Stripes their first MLS Cup title in 2018.
- Current club: Mallorca (LaLiga)
- 2016 24 Under 24 rankings
Canada’s leading scorer was a huge part of booking a World Cup return in 2022, scoring 13 goals throughout Concacaf qualifying. The Mallorca forward was the first overall pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas and snagged MLS Rookie of the Year honors with Orlando City SC.
- Current club: Colo-Colo (Primera División de Chile)
- 2015 24 Under 24 rankings
After beginning his professional career with Deportivo Cali in his native Colombia, Fabián Castillo signed with FC Dallas ahead of the 2011 season. The speedy winger scored 34 goals and added 30 assists in 159 appearances for then-head coach Oscar Pareja and now competes for Colo-Colo in Chile’s top flight.
- Current club: Inter Miami CF
- 2014 24 Under 24 rankings
The original Seattle Sounders FC homegrown signing in 2013, Yedlin spent over seven years in Europe, most prominently featuring at Premier League side Newcastle United and Turkish side Galatasaray before captaining Inter Miami CF in his return to MLS before Lionel Messi joined the Herons in July.
- Current club: Columbus Crew
- 2013 24 Under 24 rankings
Since arriving as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft to the Portland Timbers, Nagbe has established himself as one of the league’s most technically gifted, tempo-setting midfielders wherever he’s been. He's won MLS Cup with Portland (2015), Atlanta (2018) and most recently with Columbus in 2020.
- Current club: Unattached
- 2012 24 Under 24 rankings
Mattocks started his MLS career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, where he would feature until 2016 before getting other stints at Portland, D.C. United and FC Cincinnati. He finished his time in MLS with 37 goals and 14 assists across 182 games (102 starts).
- Current club: Retired
- 2011 24 Under 24 rankings
Shea was once among US soccer’s hottest prospects, turning his early FC Dallas stardom into a move to then-English Premier League side Stoke City in 2013. Following brief stints on loan at Barnsley and Birmingham City, he returned to MLS in 2015 with Orlando City. Moves to Vancouver, Atlanta and Inter Miami CF followed suit.
- Current club: Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010 24 Under 24 rankings
Montero was a huge part of laying Seattle’s trophy-filled foundation upon their MLS introduction in 2009. The Colombian striker played at Sporting CP (Portugal) and Tianjin Tigers (China) before returning to MLS for two separate runs with Vancouver in 2017 and from 2019-20. Montero made his return to Seattle ahead of the 2021 season.