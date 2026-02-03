Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Inter Miami CF continue their Champions Tour on Saturday with a preseason friendly at Ecuadorian Serie A side Barcelona SC.

These tune-up games build towards Miami's 2026 MLS opener on Feb. 21 against LAFC at the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

However, another preseason challenge awaits on Feb. 13 in Puerto Rico when Miami face reigning Ecuadorian champions Independiente del Valle.

Saturday's game marks the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions ' third and final preseason test in South America.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are coming off their first win of the preseason, a 2-1 victory at Colombian side Atlético Nacional.

Legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez sparked the comeback victory, scoring a 55th-minute equalizer before an own goal in second-half stoppage time sealed the result.

Designated Player signing Germán Berterame made his first appearance for Miami, making a 31-minute cameo off the bench.