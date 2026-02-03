How to Watch

Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF continue their Champions Tour on Saturday with a preseason friendly at Ecuadorian Serie A side Barcelona SC.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha | Guayaquil, Ecuador

Saturday's game marks the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions' third and final preseason test in South America.

However, another preseason challenge awaits on Feb. 13 in Puerto Rico when Miami face reigning Ecuadorian champions Independiente del Valle.

These tune-up games build towards Miami's 2026 MLS opener on Feb. 21 against LAFC at the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are coming off their first win of the preseason, a 2-1 victory at Colombian side Atlético Nacional.

Legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez sparked the comeback victory, scoring a 55th-minute equalizer before an own goal in second-half stoppage time sealed the result. 

Designated Player signing Germán Berterame made his first appearance for Miami, making a 31-minute cameo off the bench.

Berterame's arrival highlights an active winter transfer window for Miami, who are looking to repeat as MLS Cup champions in 2026.

Barcelona Sporting Club logo
Barcelona Sporting Club

One of Ecuador's most successful sides, Barcelona have won 16 league titles and are the only club in the country's top flight never to be relegated.

Academy product Allen Obando spent 2025 on loan with Miami, scoring one goal in seven appearances for the Herons. 

Other Barcelona players who have featured in MLS include midfielder Dixon Arroyo (Inter Miami) and defender Gustavo Vallecilla (FC Cincinnati, Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

