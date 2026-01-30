USMNT already in World Cup mode: "We need to perform"

“That is the most tough situation that we are living, because we love to coach, we love to be on the grass, and that is very, very difficult time.”

“Being very honest, it’s tough. It’s really tough to spend all this time watching football, assessing players, having meetings, doing different things, but not coaching,” the USMNT boss admitted in a media availability on Thursday.

It's been two months since the US men's national team 's last match, their stunning 5-1 rout of Uruguay in November, and there's still almost two months to go before their next one, a clash with European heavyweights Belgium at Atlanta United ’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in March.

That’s why ‘Poch’ and his colleagues are racking up flight miles to visit their players in person, not just catching the matches of their European-based contingent across the Atlantic, but also stopping through a range of MLS preseason camps, including – somewhat surprisingly – the Florida sessions of Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire FC , who’ve only had one recent USMNT call-up between them in Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady .

“The idea is that the World Cup will start in March when we will be all together,” said Pochettino. “Because it's time to show, like we were showing in the last camps, November or October, our identity, our way to play in the way that we want to perform in the World Cup.

The final sprint is finally here, and ‘Poch’ wants his squad to approach their next four games – friendlies against high-caliber opponents Belgium, Portugal, Senegal and Germany – as a de facto early kickoff to the big dance.

The Yanks’ 2026 FIFA World Cup opener vs. Paraguay on June 12 draws ever closer, though, fueling a sense of urgency to hit the ground running in the March camp, one of only two gatherings left before this summer’s massive tournament begins.

Fresh legs

Traditionally, conventional wisdom considers MLS-based USMNTers at a disadvantage in early spring, when their season has just begun and European campaigns are hitting their run-in. The current boss views it in more nuanced terms, contending his MLSers will be fresher when they report to Atlanta.

“They are going to be in a very good level of energy,” said Pochettino, speaking to reporters via videoconference from Miami. “Maybe with lack of games, but I think you compensate that with energy, because they came from a period that they rest, they recover, and now they are charging the batteries to be full, to start to compete in the middle of February. And that is very good, because I think in March, they are going to be with all their power.