Sporting Kansas City sign defender Jayden Reid

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed defender Jayden Reid, the club announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Red Bull New York Academy product is under contract through the 2026 season, with club options through 2027-2028.

"Jayden is an athletic left back with MLS experience that has the characteristics and profile that we are looking for in that position," said SKC president of soccer operations and general manager David Lee.

Reid spent the last two seasons with St. Louis CITY SC, recording three assists in 24 appearances (all competitions).

He played collegiately at the University of Connecticut from 2019-22 and also made 21 MLS NEXT Pro appearances for RBNY II in 2023.

Sporting kick off their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They're led by new head coach Raphael Wicky.