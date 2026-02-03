Real Salt Lake sign DP forward Morgan Guilavogui

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired forward Morgan Guilavogui from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Guinea international is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.

Guilavogui will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots. He arrives for a reported $5 million transfer fee.

"We're delighted to welcome Morgan to Real Salt Lake and Major League Soccer," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. "His versatility across multiple attacking positions, combined with his experience in top European leagues, makes him an ideal addition to our attacking framework.