Real Salt Lake sign DP forward Morgan Guilavogui

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have acquired forward Morgan Guilavogui from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the club announced Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Guinea international is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.
Guilavogui will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots. He arrives for a reported $5 million transfer fee.
"We're delighted to welcome Morgan to Real Salt Lake and Major League Soccer," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. "His versatility across multiple attacking positions, combined with his experience in top European leagues, makes him an ideal addition to our attacking framework.
"Morgan's time competing at the highest levels in France and Germany, along with his international pedigree, has prepared him exceptionally well for this next chapter of his career. We're confident his quality and intelligence will be instrumental in generating scoring opportunities as we continue to build a dynamic, multifaceted attack."
Throughout his club career, Guilavogui has 55g/16a in 218 matches. He's played in his native France for Lens, Paris FC and SC Toulon, as well as German Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli.
Guilavogui has two goals in 21 appearances for Guinea, highlighted by featuring at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
"I’m very excited to begin. Coming from Europe, the MLS product is spectacular, and I'm looking forward to participating in the show," said Guilavogui. "To the fans, I’m excited to see you at America First Field and win a lot of games."
RSL begin their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker