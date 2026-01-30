Vancouver Whitecaps acquire winger Bruno Caicedo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired winger Bruno Caicedo from Ecuadorian top-flight side Barcelona SC, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian youth international is under contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot alongside defender Édier Ocampo and midfielder Kenji Cabrera.

“Bruno has been on our radar for some time now,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. “We’ve seen him develop into a player capable of making a real impact in the final third, and we believe he’s ready for this challenge.

"Like our other U22 Initiative signings, he brings raw talent and ability, is dynamic, and poses a threat in transition. We’re excited to help him reach the next level as he begins this new chapter in Vancouver.”

Caicedo spent last season on loan at Orense SC in the Ecuadorian first division, where he tallied 3g/3a in 31 appearances. He's also featured for Cumbayá FC and Brazilian side Flamengo's U-20 team.

Internationally, Caicedo has represented Ecuador at the U-20 level four times.

Caicedo arrives after the Whitecaps lost Canadian internationals Ali Ahmed (transfer to Norwich City) and Jayden Nelson (trade to Austin FC) this winter.

"I'm really happy to join this great club," said Caicedo. "I will leave everything on the field and can't wait to be at BC Place to play in front of the best fans in Vancouver."

Vancouver's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 when they host Real Salt Lake (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).