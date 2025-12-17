Red Bull New York acquire Cade Cowell from Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Red Bull New York have acquired winger Cade Cowell on loan from LIGA MX side Chivas through 2026 with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

This marks an MLS return for the 22-year-old USMNT attacker, who spent 2020-23 with the San Jose Earthquakes upon emerging as a homegrown standout.

In the deal, New York send $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) to San Jose for Cowell's Discovery Priority.

"We are very excited to add Cade to our roster. He is a quick, skillful attacking player who will be an important part of our frontline next season," said head of sport Julian de Guzman.

"He has had proven success in MLS, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish with us."

Cowell produced 10g/15a in 104 regular-season games with San Jose before joining Chivas in January 2024 for a club-record outgoing deal. He was named a 2021 MLS All-Star.

With Chivas, Cowell has 12g/5a in 69 matches across all competitions.

Internationally, Cowell has one goal in 11 USMNT caps. He also starred at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“Cade is an experienced young player who’s already proven he can compete at a high level," said head coach Michael Bradley. "His talent and work rate will add real value to our group, and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him."

Heading into 2026, the Red Bulls are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after a 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference (43 points). That ended their league-record, 15-year postseason streak.