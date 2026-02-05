Vancouver Whitecaps acquire forward Cheikh Sabaly

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired forward Cheikh Sabaly from FC Metz in France's Ligue 1, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Senegal international is under contract through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30.

"Cheikh is an athletic, dynamic attacking player who last season helped his team with 19 goal participations to promote to Ligue 1," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

"He has developed in highly competitive environments with Metz and the Senegal national team, and we believe the quality and experience he brings will make an immediate impact on our group. We are excited to welcome Cheikh to Vancouver."

Sabaly tallied 21g/11a in 122 matches with Metz, including 15 goals last season as they earned promotion to Ligue 1. He's also played for Pau FC and Quevilly-Rouen in France.

Internationally, Sabaly has one goal in 12 caps for Senegal. He helped them win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Vancouver's 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 21 at home against Real Salt Lake (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup.