New England Revolution sign goalkeeper JD Gunn

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper JD Gunn through the 2026 season with options through 2027-28, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Panamanian international spent two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Revolution II, where he logged 27 appearances. Last season, he registered a 5W-2L-2D record with two clean sheets, helping Revolution II reach the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Internationally, Gunn is looking to earn a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot after receiving his first senior cap with Panama this January. He previously featured on Panama's roster at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Gunn joins goalkeepers Matt Turner and Donovan Parisian on the club's first-team roster.

New England begin their first season under new head coach Marko Mitrović on Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).