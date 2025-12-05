Inter Miami: Maximizing Messi & building an MLS Cup roster

"We are talking about the greatest player in the history of football, he is absolutely game-changing, and adjectives fall short of describing him. He is extraordinary in every aspect and at the same time so simple and humble that his image continues to transform the world through sport."

"Trying to talk about Leo Messi and attempting to measure his influence is truly a challenge," sporting director Guillermo Hoyos said in remarks provided to MLSsoccer.com this week.

That turnover reflects the steady churn of an organization still in its infancy, with constant growth and reinvention over its first six seasons of existence. It also aptly summarizes the work of building (and rebuilding) a roster capable of best harnessing Messi’s excellence.

Messi, his old friends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets , and homegrown midfielder David Ruíz are the only holdovers – in the starting XI or substitutes; several others were on the roster – from that memorable occasion still wearing pink as Miami host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS). And the clock’s ticking for Alba and Busquets, who will retire after Saturday’s grand finale – while the stadium is due to be replaced by glittering Miami Freedom Park next April.

Two years and three-plus months on from Inter Miami CF ’s rousing run to the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy in Lionel Messi ’s delirious early days with the Herons, that’s all that remains at IMCF of the playing squad that took the field under Gerardo “Tata” Martino at GEODIS Park on that August night.

“We are going to use every single roster mechanism given to us by the league to build the best roster we can to compete in 2025,” Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas said after last autumn’s disappointment . “There is pressure here to win, and that pressure is going to continue. We expect it of ourselves, our coaches and players.”

In walked Javier Mascherano, another former Barça teammate, as the new head coach, as did 11 new signings across the course of 2025, and an even greater number of outgoings. Maxi Falcón was recruited to shore up a defense that had too often been unreliable in the clutch, and Telasco Segovia , Tadeo Allende and Baltasar Rodríguez continued the South American pipeline.

Yet it all crashed to a shuddering halt with a stunning upset loss to ninth-seeded Atlanta United in Round One of last year’s playoffs, swiftly followed by Martino’s resignation, the veteran Argentine coach returning to his native Rosario for personal reasons. Not long after, sporting director Chris Henderson – a key roster architect – followed him out the door. (The duo recently reunited to spearhead another rebuilding project in Atlanta.)

A full-throttle charge to the 2024 Supporters’ Shield ensued, setting a new MLS regular-season points record (74) along the way, despite Messi missing about half the season due to injuries and international duty with Argentina.

Squad upgrades were needed, starting with the arrival of Luis Suárez to complete the “Fab Four” of FC Barcelona alums, as well as the likes of Julian Gressel , Federico Redondo, Marcelo Weigandt and SuperDraft sleeper pick Yannick Bright .

For all the global attention the Leagues Cup glory attracted, as sweeping as the ambition of the ownership group led by the Mas brothers and David Beckham obviously was, Miami missed out on that year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and also lost the 2023 US Open Cup final on home turf.

Youth & experience

The Herons have constantly sought to dial in the right mix of skill sets and personalities to make the most of that elite but aging core, a process now guided by Hoyos and chief soccer officer Alberto Marrero.

“Both Tata Martino’s process and Javier Mascherano’s have been successful in terms of understanding the needs of their squads and permanently adapting to circumstances,” Hoyos said. “There is always evolution, and new knowledge is continually incorporated for the benefit of the group.”

“We work very closely with the league office, and we have built internal processes to ensure every move is compliant and optimized," said Marrero. "That learning curve has allowed us to be more strategic, especially during windows where timing and interpretation of rules are critical.”

A key through line: Surrounding the razor-sharp soccer brains of Messi & Friends with willing legs to make runs and shoulder defensive responsibilities. Much of that came in the form of rising young talent from South America, drawn to the opportunity to play with the GOAT and his longtime teammates – ‘the Messi factor,’ as it’s come to be known – while showcasing themselves to top European clubs.

“Well, we have a mix, right?” Mascherano said in a video interview earlier this year. “A sort of hybrid between young players and more experienced ones, and our goal is to integrate them.