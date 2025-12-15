Inter Miami sign ex-Tottenham, Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilón

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed left back Sergio Reguilón, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through December 2027 with an option until December 2028.

The 28-year-old Spanish international was a free agent. He most recently played for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Reguilón helps replace iconic left back Jordi Alba, who retired after Inter Miami won MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

“It’s a very ambitious project, a winning club that is doing things the right way, and that’s what attracted me: coming here to keep winning and competing,” said Reguilón.

“My objective is to keep winning, go after the trophies we’re missing, and win everything here.”

Since developing in Real Madrid's academy, Reguilón has played more than 260 professional matches. He's also competed for Sevilla and Atlético Madrid in his native Spain, as well as Tottenham, Manchester United and Brentford in the EPL.

The defender won the 2019-20 Europa League with Sevilla and the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid.