MLS players called in for November 2021 World Cup Qualifiers

The November international window for FIFA World Cup Qualifying is quickly approaching.
MLS has been a key source of talent for national teams trying to make it to Qatar 2022, supplying dozens of players in the October window and September window. Those players have represented teams across Concacaf, Conmebol, CAF, Oceania and UEFA.
Below is a running list of players called up to their national teams for November's qualifiers. It will be updated as additional squads are announced.
- Ronald Hernandez (D, Venezuela)
- Miles Robinson (D, United States)
- Elliot Collier (F, New Zealand)
Colorado Rapids
- Kellyn Acosta (M, United States)
- Mark-Anthony Kaye (M, Canada)
- Jonathan Mensah (D, Ghana)
- Lucas Zelarayan (M, Armenia)
FC Dallas
- Jesus Ferreira (F, United States)
- Ricardo Pepi (F, United States)
- Szabolcs Schon (F, Hungary)
D.C. United
- Paul Arriola (F, United States)
- Junior Moreno (M, Venezuela)
- Cristian Arango (F, Colombia)
- Oniel Fisher (D, Jamaica)
- Niko Hamalainen (D, Finland)
- Sebastian Lletget (M, United States)
Inter Miami CF
- Christian Makoun (Venezuela)
Minnesota United FC
- Michael Boxall (D, New Zealand)
- Robin Lod (M/F, Finland)
- Jukka Raitala (D, Finland)
- Kamal Miller (D, Canada)
- James Pantemis (GK, Canada)
- Samuel Piette (M, Canada)
Nashville SC
- Alistair Johnston (D, Canada)
- Walker Zimmerman (D, United States)
New England Revolution
- Tajon Buchanan (F, Canada)
- Arnor Traustason (M, Iceland)
- Matt Turner (GK, United States)
New York City FC
- Alexander Callens (D, Peru)
- Maxime Chanot (M, Luxembourg)
- Sean Johnson (GK, United States)
- Gudmundir Thorarinsson (D, Iceland)
New York Red Bulls
- Cristian Casseres Jr. (M, Venezuela)
Orlando City SC
- Pedro Gallese (GK, Peru)
Philadelphia Union
- Cory Burke (F, Jamaica)
- Daniel Gazdag (M, Hungary)
- Jose Martinez (M, Venezuela)
- Olivier Mbaizo (D, Cameroon)
- Jamiro Monteiro (M, Cape Verde)
- Alvas Powell (D, Jamaica)
Portland Timbers
- Bill Tuiloma (D, New Zealand)
- Marcos Lopez (D, Peru)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Yeimar Gomez Andrade (D, Colombia)
- Nouhou (D, Cameroon)
- Cristian Roldan (M, United States)
Sporting Kansas City
- Daniel Salloi (F, Hungary)
Toronto FC
- Richie Laryea (D, Canada)
- Kemar Lawrence (D, Jamaica)
- Jonathan Osorio (M, Canada)
- Lucas Cavallini (F, Canada)
- Maxime Crépeau (GK, Canada)