2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Which contender has the toughest group?

Great news: The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is (finally) over. Good news: This is all starting to feel a bit more real now.

We finally know all 12 groups, and we have a clearer idea of who might be set to advance to the knockout stage. We're just a few months away.

Once we get there, every team from Pot A, including the three host countries, should feel pretty good about advancing in the new 48-team format.

Remember: the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, as do the eight best third-place teams (32 total). Frankly, with the expanded format somewhat diluting the quality of each group, getting bounced from the tournament without reaching the knockouts would be… not great.

Still, while everybody is a winner for having survived the draw itself, some teams and fanbases got a better deal than others. Keeping our Pot A teams in mind – we'll call them the "contenders" – let’s go from most survivable (No. 12) to least survivable (No. 1). We're using a mix of the latest FIFA World Rankings (as of Nov. 19) and general instinct.