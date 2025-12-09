2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Which contender has the toughest group?

Great news: The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is (finally) over. Good news: This is all starting to feel a bit more real now.
We finally know all 12 groups, and we have a clearer idea of who might be set to advance to the knockout stage. We're just a few months away.
Once we get there, every team from Pot A, including the three host countries, should feel pretty good about advancing in the new 48-team format.
Remember: the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, as do the eight best third-place teams (32 total). Frankly, with the expanded format somewhat diluting the quality of each group, getting bounced from the tournament without reaching the knockouts would be… not great.
Still, while everybody is a winner for having survived the draw itself, some teams and fanbases got a better deal than others. Keeping our Pot A teams in mind – we'll call them the "contenders" – let’s go from most survivable (No. 12) to least survivable (No. 1). We're using a mix of the latest FIFA World Rankings (as of Nov. 19) and general instinct.
And, yes, Pot B teams like Colombia, Croatia, Morocco and Uruguay are also contenders… but less so.
- Spain: 1st - FIFA
- Uruguay: 16th - FIFA
- Saudi Arabia: 60th - FIFA
- Cape Verde: 68th - FIFA
The big takeaway from this exercise is that you’re going to want at least one team in your group that makes you feel like three points are nearly a guarantee. Spain and Uruguay are lucky enough to have two of those teams in their group.
- Germany: 9th - FIFA
- Ecuador: 23rd - FIFA
- Ivory Coast: 42nd - FIFA
- Curaçao: 82nd - FIFA
While Ivory Coast are likely to pose a bit more of a threat than Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, a chance to snuff out Curaçao’s Cinderella story is almost enough to make Germany’s path among the easiest of the bunch.
- Belgium: 8th - FIFA
- Iran: 20th - FIFA
- Egypt: 34th - FIFA
- New Zealand: 86th - FIFA
Iran and Egypt should be difficult enough tasks to make up for the fact that New Zealand won’t be remotely favored in any of these games. Belgium should advance rather comfortably, especially without the "golden generation" pressure.
- Brazil: 5th - FIFA
- Morocco: 11th - FIFA
- Scotland: 36th - FIFA
- Haiti: 84th - FIFA
Having to deal with Morocco and Scotland is even less fun than having to deal with Iran and Egypt. But Brazil should at least be able to rely on taking down Haiti. Then again, Haiti are the ultimate “overcoming the odds” team right now. Maybe they’ll have some magic left this summer.
- Argentina: 2nd - FIFA
- Austria: 24th - FIFA
- Algeria: 35th - FIFA
- Jordan: 66th - FIFA
The reigning champions should be just fine. But still, Jordan are one of the higher-rated fourth teams in any group. No one here is a pushover for Lionel Messi-led Argentina.
- Portugal: 6th - FIFA
- Colombia: 13th - FIFA
- Uzbekistan: 50th - FIFA
- Winner of Playoff 1: DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia
Portugal and Colombia lucked out with the gentlest potential playoff winners of anyone. Even if top-rated DR Congo advance as expected, they’re clocking in at 56th in the latest FIFA rankings. Still, a head-to-head loss for either of the big bads in this group would put the pressure on against solid (but not elite) sides. We’re officially getting to the groups where there’s nothing close to guaranteed points.
- Mexico: 15th - FIFA
- South Korea: 22nd - FIFA
- South Africa: 61st - FIFA
- Winner of Playoff D: Denmark, Czechia, North Macedonia or Ireland
If Denmark get it together and advance out of the playoff, the 21st-ranked team in the latest FIFA rankings will join the party. That would mean just seven spots separate top-ranked Mexico from the third-highest-ranked side, South Korea. Third-place is plausible for any of that bunch, and South Africa are almost definitely going to make a team or two extremely anxious.
- Netherlands: 7th - FIFA
- Japan: 18th - FIFA
- Tunisia: 40th - FIFA
- Winner of Playoff B: Ukraine, Poland, Sweden or Albania
Ukraine (No. 28), Poland (No. 31) and Sweden (No. 43) could all jump in and make this a slog for the Netherlands. There are zero free passes here. This is one of just two groups where no team is ranked lower than 40th, according to FIFA.
- France: 3rd - FIFA
- Senegal: 19th - FIFA
- Norway: 29th - FIFA
- Winner of Playoff 2: Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname
Iraq (No. 58) or Bolivia (No. 76) would offer an easier opponent, but, man, there is no room for error here. Senegal will be a very difficult out, and Erling Haaland’s presence for Norway means that they’re always a cross away from flipping a match on its head.
- Canada: 27th - FIFA
- Switzerland: 17th - FIFA
- Qatar: 51st - FIFA
- Winner of Playoff A: Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina
Drawing a playoff team that likely ends with Italy (No. 12) joining the party just feels kind of mean. Even adding Wales (No. 32) to the mix wouldn’t be pleasant. There’s a decent chance that Canada enter this group as the third-lowest rated side. Qatar won’t make things easy, either.
- England: 4th - FIFA
- Croatia: 10th - FIFA
- Panama: 30th - FIFA
- Ghana: 72nd - FIFA
This is a bit more vibe-based than the others. But it does seem like an objective fact that this will be a (delightfully, in my opinion) miserable experience for England that will likely start with them underestimating the competition before they realize they’re locked in a cage match for their lives.
They’ve got to deal with Croatia’s team of the best “Old guy at your local pickup game somehow destroying everyone” players in the world, then things will get Concacaf-y as hell against Panama, and Ghana won’t be afraid of anyone. Maybe that’s USMNT PTSD talking, but it’s just nice that someone else will have to deal with Ghana for a moment.
Oh, hey. Speaking of…
- USA: 14th - FIFA
- Australia: 26th - FIFA
- Paraguay: 39th - FIFA
- Winner of Playoff C: Türkiye, Slovakia, Romania or Kosovo
I promise that I’m not angling for a doomer take or trying to sound the alarm or searching for excuses already. This is just a frustratingly competent group, especially if Türkiye (No. 25) make it in. This would be one of just two groups where every team is ranked 40th or higher. There are just no breaks and zero guarantees anywhere.
Still, no excuses. The USMNT should fully expect to advance.