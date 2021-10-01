MLS players called in for October 2021 World Cup Qualifiers

The October window of FIFA World Cup Qualifying is just around the corner, meaning many MLS players will be back in action at the international level as their respective countries pursue their goal of qualifying for Qatar 2022.
Below is a running list of players called up to their national teams for the upcoming qualifiers. It will be updated as additional squads are announced.
- George Bello (D, United States)
- Ronald Hernandez (Venezuela - preliminary)
- Josef Martinez (Venezuela - preliminary)
- Miles Robinson (D, United States)
Austin FC
- Zan Kolmanic (D, Slovenia)
- Francisco Calvo (D, Costa Rica)
- Gaston Gimenez (M, Paraguay)
- Ronald Matarrita (D, Costa Rica)
Colorado Rapids
- Kellyn Acosta (M, United States)
- Luiz Diaz (M, Costa Rica)
- Lucas Zelarayan (M, Armenia)
FC Dallas
- Ricardo Pepi (F, United States)
- Szabolcs Schon (F, Hungary)
- Freddy Vargas (Venezuela - preliminary)
D.C. United
- Edison Flores (M, Peru)
- Yordy Reyna (F, Peru)
Houston Dynamo FC
- Darwin Ceren (M, El Salvador)
- Jonathan dos Santos (M, Mexico)
- Oneil Fisher (D, Jamaica)
- Niko Hämäläinen (D, Finland)
- Sebastian Lletget (M, United States)
Minnesota United FC
- Robin Lod (M, Finland)
- Jukka Raitala (D, Finland)
Nashville SC
- Anibal Godoy (M, Panama)
- Randall Leal (M, Costa Rica)
New England Revolution
- Matt Turner (GK, United States)
New York City FC
- Alexander Callens (D, Peru)
Orlando City SC
- Pedro Gallese (GK, Peru)
Philadelphia Union
- Andre Blake (G, Jamaica)
- Olivier Mbaizo (D, Cameroon)
- Alvas Powell (D, Jamaica)
- Marcos Lopez (D, Peru)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Alex Roldan (D/M, El Salvador)
- Cristian Roldan (M, United States)
- Raul Ruidiaz (F, Peru)
- Nouhou (D, Cameroon)
Sporting Kansas City
- Gadi Kinda (M, Israel)
- Daniel Salloi (F, Hungary)
Toronto FC
- Kemar Lawrence (D, Jamaica)
- Yeferson Soteldo (F, Venezuela - prelimary)
- Eriq Zavaleta (D, El Salvador)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Javain Brown (D, Jamaica)