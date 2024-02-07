MLS free agents: Who are the best 2024 signings?

Free agency is always a crucial mechanism for MLS clubs to retool their rosters.

For now, let's spotlight how familiar faces could integrate with their new clubs. We're going alphabetically by club (with a few add-on sections).

The Class of 2024 is no different, leading to high-quality pieces finding new homes before Matchday 1 in late February. There's also possibly more movement to come, with Carlos Vela , Kellyn Acosta , Kei Kamara and Justin Meram among those as of yet unsigned.

McCarty awaits his 19th MLS season, joining Bartosz Slisz , Tristan Muyumba and Thiago Almada in Atlanta United 's midfield. He's on the tail-end of his distinguished career, but brings invaluable veteran leadership and has plenty of gas left in the tank – starting 23 of 27 appearances last year with Nashville SC .

Austin FC needed No. 9 depth alongside Gyasi Zardes , and they addressed it with Rubio 's arrival from the Colorado Rapids . The Chilean international was limited to just over 1,000 minutes last year due to injury, but his last full MLS season was productive (16g/7a in 2022). Should Rubio stay healthy, he will boost the Verde & Black's attack.

Arguably the top free agent available, Robinson drew headlines when joining the Supporters' Shield winners. The US international 's pairing with reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga instantly forms one of the league's top center-back groups, helping FC Cincinnati replace Yerson Mosquera following his loan from Wolves.

It's not quite a like-for-like replacement, but FC Cincinnati wasted little time in reinforcing their attack after Brandon Vazquez's transfer to Liga MX side Monterrey. Step in Baird , who could provide sneaky value alongside DP striker Aaron Boupendza . He's coming off a standout year for Houston , highlighted by a US Open Cup title and career-best 14 goal contributions (8g/6a).

Fernandez , 24, helped kickstart Colorado 's offseason makeover after spending the past five seasons at the New York Red Bulls . He's a proven, versatile contributor in MLS and could see ample minutes alongside Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett as he reunites with head coach Chris Armas.

Fresh off winning a second MLS Cup title, Gressel joins Lionel Messi and Co. at Inter Miami , where his attributes as a facilitator could lead to gaudy assist numbers. Arguably nobody in the league hits a sweeter cross than the 30-year-old US international, who's back playing under head coach Tata Martino. Gressel can play in both midfield and defense.

Martínez , one of the most prolific goalscorers in MLS history, has joined CF Montréal after spending 2023 at Inter Miami. The Atlanta icon and Venezuelan international hasn't eclipsed 2,000 minutes in a season since 2019, but brings both personality and a poacher's instincts. He joins Dominik Yankov and Matías Cóccaro as attacking newcomers at MTL.

A club legend for Seattle Sounders FC , Lodeiro might have found an ideal landing spot in Orlando City . The Uruguayan playmaker is now 34, but has logged double-digit assists in six of his last seven seasons. That should bode well after Orlando mutually parted ways with captain/No. 10 Mauricio Pereyra .

One of the league's best shot-stoppers is now in Portland after being a key cog in LAFC 's MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double-winning side (2022). The Canadian international has recovered from a broken leg, and should anchor the Timbers' remade goalkeeper unit alongside James Pantemis and Trey Muse .

Picault 's well-traveled MLS career has landed in Vancouver after one season with Nashville, where he recorded 5g/1a in 27 appearances. The Haitian international provides an additional dimension to Vanni Sartini's attacking group, which is led by the duo of Ryan Gauld and Brian White .

Derrick Jones (CLB): Jones joins the reigning MLS Cup champions after spending 2023 at Charlotte FC. He gives an experienced option in midfield, though could cover at center back (108 career MLS appearances).

Danny Musovski (SEA): Musovski has never become a full-time MLS starter, yet has scored whenever he's played. He increases Seattle's striker depth, arriving with 16g/9a in just 3,090 career minutes.

Damir Kreilach (VAN): It'll be strange seeing Kreilach in an MLS jersey that's not Real Salt Lake, but he gives Vancouver a proven MLS attacker. The Croatian veteran provided 47g/24a during his 151-match run at RSL.