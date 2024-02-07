Matchday

MLS free agents: Who are the best 2024 signings?

Ari Liljenwall

Free agency is always a crucial mechanism for MLS clubs to retool their rosters.

The Class of 2024 is no different, leading to high-quality pieces finding new homes before Matchday 1 in late February. There's also possibly more movement to come, with Carlos Vela, Kellyn Acosta, Kei Kamara and Justin Meram among those as of yet unsigned.

For now, let's spotlight how familiar faces could integrate with their new clubs. We're going alphabetically by club (with a few add-on sections).

NSH_McCarty_Dax_HEA_1080x1080
Dax McCarty
Midfielder · Atlanta United

Club change: Nashville SC to Atlanta United

McCarty awaits his 19th MLS season, joining Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba and Thiago Almada in Atlanta United's midfield. He's on the tail-end of his distinguished career, but brings invaluable veteran leadership and has plenty of gas left in the tank – starting 23 of 27 appearances last year with Nashville SC.

COL_Diego_Rubio_HEA
Diego Rubio
Forward · Austin FC

Club change: Colorado Rapids to Austin FC

Austin FC needed No. 9 depth alongside Gyasi Zardes, and they addressed it with Rubio's arrival from the Colorado Rapids. The Chilean international was limited to just over 1,000 minutes last year due to injury, but his last full MLS season was productive (16g/7a in 2022). Should Rubio stay healthy, he will boost the Verde & Black's attack.

ATL-Robinson-Miles-HEA-1080x1080
Miles Robinson
Defender · FC Cincinnati

Club change: Atlanta United to FC Cincinnati

Arguably the top free agent available, Robinson drew headlines when joining the Supporters' Shield winners. The US international's pairing with reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga instantly forms one of the league's top center-back groups, helping FC Cincinnati replace Yerson Mosquera following his loan from Wolves.

HOU-Baird-Corey-HEA-1080x1080
Corey Baird
Forward · FC Cincinnati

Club change: Houston Dynamo FC to FC Cincinnati

It's not quite a like-for-like replacement, but FC Cincinnati wasted little time in reinforcing their attack after Brandon Vazquez's transfer to Liga MX side Monterrey. Step in Baird, who could provide sneaky value alongside DP striker Aaron Boupendza. He's coming off a standout year for Houston, highlighted by a US Open Cup title and career-best 14 goal contributions (8g/6a).

RBNY-Fernandez-Omir-HEA-1080x1080
Omir Fernández
Midfielder · Colorado Rapids

Club change: New York Red Bulls to Colorado Rapids

Fernandez, 24, helped kickstart Colorado's offseason makeover after spending the past five seasons at the New York Red Bulls. He's a proven, versatile contributor in MLS and could see ample minutes alongside Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett as he reunites with head coach Chris Armas.

CLB-Gressel-Julian-HEA-1080x1080
Julian Gressel
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Club change: Columbus Crew to Inter Miami CF

Fresh off winning a second MLS Cup title, Gressel joins Lionel Messi and Co. at Inter Miami, where his attributes as a facilitator could lead to gaudy assist numbers. Arguably nobody in the league hits a sweeter cross than the 30-year-old US international, who's back playing under head coach Tata Martino. Gressel can play in both midfield and defense.

MIA-Martinez-Josef-HEA-1080x1080
Josef Martínez
Forward · CF Montréal

Club change: Inter Miami CF to CF Montréal

Martínez, one of the most prolific goalscorers in MLS history, has joined CF Montréal after spending 2023 at Inter Miami. The Atlanta icon and Venezuelan international hasn't eclipsed 2,000 minutes in a season since 2019, but brings both personality and a poacher's instincts. He joins Dominik Yankov and Matías Cóccaro as attacking newcomers at MTL.

sea-lodeiro-nicolás-HEA-1080x1080
Nicolás Lodeiro
Midfielder · Orlando City

Club change: Seattle Sounders FC to Orlando City SC

A club legend for Seattle Sounders FC, Lodeiro might have found an ideal landing spot in Orlando City. The Uruguayan playmaker is now 34, but has logged double-digit assists in six of his last seven seasons. That should bode well after Orlando mutually parted ways with captain/No. 10 Mauricio Pereyra.

LAFC_Crepeau_Maxime_HEA_1080x1080
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper · Portland Timbers

Club change: LAFC to Portland Timbers

One of the league's best shot-stoppers is now in Portland after being a key cog in LAFC's MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double-winning side (2022). The Canadian international has recovered from a broken leg, and should anchor the Timbers' remade goalkeeper unit alongside James Pantemis and Trey Muse.

NSH_Picault_Fafa_HEA_1080x1080
Fafà Picault
Forward · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Club change: Nashville SC to Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Picault's well-traveled MLS career has landed in Vancouver after one season with Nashville, where he recorded 5g/1a in 27 appearances. The Haitian international provides an additional dimension to Vanni Sartini's attacking group, which is led by the duo of Ryan Gauld and Brian White.

Bubble

Derrick Jones (CLB): Jones joins the reigning MLS Cup champions after spending 2023 at Charlotte FC. He gives an experienced option in midfield, though could cover at center back (108 career MLS appearances).

Danny Musovski (SEA): Musovski has never become a full-time MLS starter, yet has scored whenever he's played. He increases Seattle's striker depth, arriving with 16g/9a in just 3,090 career minutes.

Damir Kreilach (VAN): It'll be strange seeing Kreilach in an MLS jersey that's not Real Salt Lake, but he gives Vancouver a proven MLS attacker. The Croatian veteran provided 47g/24a during his 151-match run at RSL.

Jonathan Mensah (NE): The veteran Ghana international reunites with manager Caleb Porter in New England after they worked together in Columbus to great success. An MLS Cup-winning center back, Mensah enhances depth as the Revs look to contend for trophies.

Returners

Griffin Dorsey (HOU): Dorsey locked down the Dynamo's right-back role during their successful first season under manager Ben Olsen, making this a beneficial move for both sides.

Wil Trapp (MIN): Minnesota United's co-captain is sticking around. Trapp, a former US international, brings leadership and passing range to the midfield.

Kai Wagner (PHI): After conflicting reports regarding a potential exit to Europe, Wagner ultimately returned to the Union, allowing Philly to retain one of the league's top left backs.

Alejandro Bedoya (PHI): Bedoya is the Union's heart and soul, returning after a 2023 season where he didn't slow down much, if at all. The captain, who had 0g/7a in 28 appearances last year, also now has a front-office role.

Dax McCarty Diego Rubio Miles Robinson Corey Baird Omir Fernandez Julian Gressel Josef Martinez Nicolás Lodeiro Maxime Crepeau Fafa Picault

