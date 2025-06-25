Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals: Matchups & key info

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage is complete, and eight teams have advanced to the quarterfinals of the regional tournament.
Here's where everything stands in the buildup to the July 6 final at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Quarterfinal matches
- Panama vs. Honduras
- Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia
- Canada vs. Guatemala
- United States vs. Costa Rica
- WHEN: Saturday, June 28 | 7:15 pm ET
- WHERE: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona
Panama topped Group C, taking all nine points from their three matches, including convincing wins over Jamaica and Guadeloupe. Ismael Díaz leads the Golden Boot race with five goals after netting a hat trick in their Group C finale.
Honduras' prospects of advancing out of Group B looked bleak following their 6-0 defeat vs. Canada in their opening match. However, Los Catrachos bounced back with wins over El Salvador and Curaçao to ensure progression.
- WHEN: Saturday, June 28 | 10:15 pm ET
- WHERE: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona
Mexico won Group A with two victories and a draw. El Tri survived a nervy 3-2 encounter with the Dominican Republic before dispatching Suriname, 2-0, and earning a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica.
Saudi Arabia became the sixth invited nation to reach the Gold Cup knockout stages in their tournament debut, sneaking through as Group D runners-up with four points.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 29 | 4 pm ET
- WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minneapolis
Canada opened the tournament with a resounding 6-0 victory over Honduras, but were left frustrated in their second match, settling for a 1-1 draw with Curaçao. Les Rouges then cruised to a 2-0 win over El Salvador to top Group B.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 29 | 7 pm ET
- WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minneapolis
The USMNT secured the top spot in Group D and were one of just two teams to earn three group stage wins. They began with a 5-0 rout of Trinidad & Tobago, before outlasting Saudi Arabia and Haiti. PSV Eindhoven midfielder Malik Tillman and Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang have combined for five goals.
Costa Rica advanced as runners-up in Group A. Los Ticos narrowly defeated both Suriname and the Dominican Republic before holding Mexico to a scoreless draw. Forward Manfred Ugalde has been one of the players of the tournament thus far, with 3g/1a.