Patrick Agyemang transfer: Charlotte FC holding for "deal that's right"

As Patrick Agyemang gains momentum with the US men’s national team at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup , so too does the interest in his services on the overseas transfer market.

On Monday, Bogert revealed that “numerous” English Championship (second division) clubs and Belgian powers KRC Genk are in pursuit of Agyemang; Romano posted on Tuesday that Derby County “are closing in” on a deal for Agyemang, with Bogert subsequently naming Ipswich Town alongside the Rams as leading contenders in England.

“He's a difficult player to play against. He doesn't get an awful lot of protection in MLS. It seems he's having a lot more fouls called against [his defenders] playing international football. So he's one that's going to keep learning. He's not played a lot of football, even though he's 24 years old, coming through the college system. So he's having to become a bit of a sponge over the last 18 months to learn as much as he can.”

“He's getting better; he's still got lots to learn as well,” said the Englishman of his late-blooming frontrunner. “The timing of his runs can be better at times. I saw the chances he had [in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Haiti], the goalkeeper made a good save [on a first-half breakaway], I think he was slightly offside. He just went a little bit too early.

CLTFC head coach Dean Smith spoke about Agyemang extensively in a Monday media availability as The Crown prepare to return to league action with visits to Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire FC this week, from his USMNT performances to the club’s outlook on a potential sale.

“As I've always said, he's our player for another 18 months. And unless there's a deal that's right for this football club, then Patrick is our player and we enjoy having him here.”

“We're not in a position as a club where we need to sell anybody, especially if it's going to weaken our team. But saying that, every player will have a value as well,” said Smith. “We spoke to Patrick and his representatives to try and get him to sign a deal, a longer deal with this club on better wages. But they turned that down and we'll see where we go with it.

Of note: Charlotte sought to sign ‘Big Pat’ to a new, improved contract over the offseason, to no avail, leaving him on his original rookie contract, which has one club option year after the current season. Earlier this year, Bogert reported that the club rejected a $4 million winter bid from Luton Town, and given his five USMNT goals and 6g/1a in MLS play, the price range has likely moved northward since then.

Passing the torch?

CLTFC general manager Zoran Krneta told MLSsoccer.com the club were “not in a rush” to sell Agyemang, noting his domestic roster status and currently modest salary make him “almost impossible” to replace as The Crown seek to climb into the Eastern Conference elite this season. They are, however, working to develop young Israeli attacker Idan Toklomati into a competitor for minutes at the No. 9 spot and also have an open Designated Player slot on their roster that could be utilized this summer.

“He's a talented player,” said Smith of Toklomati, “and one that we know that we'll have to nurse him into games. But we want him to go into games and not come out, and make it very difficult for us once Patrick gets back from international duty.”

Whatever happens with Agyemang in the transfer market, it’s another heady chapter in the 24-year-old’s already-incredible Cinderella story, which seems to have charmed USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino just as it has many Charlotte supporters and MLS observers.

“I've not had a chat with Poch,” said Smith. “One of his assistants came in, though, to watch training about a month ago, and we had a good chat with him about the development of Pat and what we've been working on with him.