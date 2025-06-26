Evander! FC Cincinnati star celebrates All-Star nod with brace

The star midfielder gave his team the lead late in the first half of their Wednesday night match against CF Montréal, bringing down a bouncing cross from DeAndre Yedlin with a lovely touch before potting a left-footed volley past Jonathan Sirois.

The Brazilian also had a hand in Cincy's second goal of the night, setting up Luca Orellano with a sublime assist to send Cincy well on their way to three points. He later completed the brace for good measure, converting a clinical 83rd-minute strike to extend it to a three-goal advantage.

The 2g/1a performance gives Evander eight goals on the campaign to go along with seven assists, production that helped him get voted in as an MLS representative against the best of LIGA MX in the MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium on July 23. Evander made the All-Star team last year as a member of the Portland Timbers.