Hany Mukhtar goes MVP mode amid Nashville revival, Dallas find a midfield solution & more from Week 29

It was a hot, humid and miserable mid-August night in Nashville. The ‘Yotes had just lost at home – again – so the boo birds were out, and Dax McCarty was pissed.

Not at the fans, but at himself and his team. And he had something to say.

“There’s no reason to sugarcoat anything. Everyone can sit here and see that we’re not as strong at home as we have been in years past,” McCarty said in a postgame presser that is somehow both three weeks and a lifetime ago. “If we’re going to be successful, we cannot have [Hany Mukhtar] shouldering the burden and the load that he’s shouldering right now. It’s unsustainable.

“You have a lot of pissed off guys in that locker room right now… This is not recreational sports. We’re in the business of winning, and right now we’re not doing that. We’re letting down a lot of people. This is just down to will. A will to just do your job and a will to just win battles. That’s what it comes down to.”

It is the type of thing a captain should say when his team has spent most of the season sort of sleepwalking through the schedule, and it’s a thing a captain often does say in that situation. But there’s no guarantee of any kind of a response – and certainly no guarantee of a positive one.

But, well, Dax got what he wanted out of this one. Saturday night’s commanding 3-0 win over visiting Austin FC pushed Nashville to 4-0-0 with 14 goals scored and just one conceded since that postgame presser, which already has a place in Nashville sporting lore. They have climbed from below the red line into fourth place, a point below third-place Dallas and one ahead of fifth-place Minnesota, and now have every reason to dream about at least one postseason home game.

There are a mix of reasons for Nashville suddenly looking like the team we all thought they could be (bear in mind that “play like you mean it” is the biggest reason):

Gary Smith has trusted his depth more and been more willing to rotate, which has kept key players fresh. This was most obvious in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Vancouver, a massive six-pointer.

Anibal Godoy has returned to something close to full fitness. His ability to open the game with long diagonals can’t be matched by any of the other Nashville central midfielders, and acts as a force magnifier for a team that relies heavily on getting fullbacks upfield to whip in crosses.

Dax was right that other guys needed to step up and help Hany with the scoring burden, and they have. Six separate ‘Yotes, including Mukhtar, have scored in the past four games. That’s as many separate goalscorers as they’d had in their previous dozen.

Dax was wrong that Hany’s productivity was unsustainable, because he’s actually picked up more of it since that presser.

Mukhtar, who officially swiped MVP frontrunner status from Sebastian Driussi this weekend, has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 360 minutes, including a late, game-ending brace on Saturday night. He’s now up to 21g – first in the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race – and 11 assists on the year, joining elite company in the 20/10 club (it’s been done just five times before). The even more exclusive 25/10 club (membership: Carlos Vela, 2019) is also obviously well within reach.

And Hany, to his credit, is very open about being motivated by the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race.

“I have to give, first of all, credit to Driussi. He’s played an amazing first season, and he’s an amazing player.” Mukhtar said after the game. “I was with him in the MLS All-Star week and he’s a good guy. A very nice guy. Very humble. But in the end, of course, I’m here to win something with Nashville. I think I’ve played a very good season, and of course I also want to win the MVP award.

“So, I give my best. I can just do my homework every weekend. That’s what I can do. There was a special motivation, I’m not going to lie, but in the end, all goals count the same. That’s why in the end, my goals against Colorado count the same as my goals today.