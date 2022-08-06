San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Rodrigues on loan from Grêmio

San Jose hold a purchase option or can extend Rodrigues’ loan through the end of the 2023 MLS season. The 24-year-old Brazilian defender will occupy an international roster spot.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring in a player of his age and quality,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “Rodrigues has competed for one of the most historic clubs in Brazil and appeared in many of South America’s best international competitions. We’re looking forward to him joining our locker room.”