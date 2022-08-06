San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Rodrigues on loan from Grêmio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed center back Rodrigues on a 12-month loan from Brazilian second-division side Grêmio, the club announced Saturday.
San Jose hold a purchase option or can extend Rodrigues’ loan through the end of the 2023 MLS season. The 24-year-old Brazilian defender will occupy an international roster spot.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring in a player of his age and quality,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “Rodrigues has competed for one of the most historic clubs in Brazil and appeared in many of South America’s best international competitions. We’re looking forward to him joining our locker room.”
Rodrigues has made 51 league appearances, including 44 in Brazil's top flight, since joining Grêmio in January 2019. He started his professional career with ABC Futebol Clube.
Rodrigues will bolster San Jose's center back depth chart alongside Tanner Beason and fellow countryman Nathan. The club transferred Costa Rica international Fransisco Calvo to Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor in early July, thinning their options.
San Jose capped the MLS Secondary Transfer Window (closed Thursday night) with two defensive additions, the other being Equatorial Guinea international right back Carlos Akapo after he last competed for LaLiga side Cádiz CF.
The Earthquakes, led by interim head coach Alex Covelo, sit 13th in the Western Conference standings and are 10 points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line with a 5W-10L-8D record.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant