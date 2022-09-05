Chicharito Panenka flub costs LA Galaxy dearly: "I have to accept my responsibility"

From hat trick hero to what just happened? It's the story of a critical Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez penalty kick deep in second-half stoppage time Sunday night.

But the Mexican superstar had his audacious Panenka PK saved by John Pulskamp as the Galaxy were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw .

Standing at the penalty spot was Chicharito, who leveled two minutes from full time on a converted penalty — his second goal of the game.

The LA Galaxy roared back from a 2-1 deficit and had a golden chance to take three critical points against Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park.

"It's a mental game and I dared to take the shot, and the responsibility of not getting the two [extra] points falls on me," Chicharito said postgame after his ill-fated attempt. "I accept it, one hundred percent."

The Galaxy would have moved to within one point of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Western Conference with a converted PK. They remain in eighth with six matches remaining.

Chicharito opened the scoring for LA in the 4th minute, but goals by Johnny Russell (PK) and Felipe Hernandez in a nine-minute span gave Sporting Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

Staring a crushing defeat in the face, Chicharito came to the rescue in the 88th minute, going high to power his attempt past SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

But with a chance to win it in the 97th minute, Chicharito put his Panenka into Pulskamp’s arms.

"Unfortunately, I caused my team to drop two points," he acknowledged. "But I'm going to keep on working. There's no other way and I have to accept my responsibility."