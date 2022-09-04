MVP battle, Round 1: Hany Mukhtar wins first meeting over Sebastián Driussi

“I have to give, first of all, credit to Driussi,” Mukhtar said after the match. “He’s played an amazing season, he’s an amazing player. I was with him in the MLS All-Star Week. He’s a good guy, very nice guy, very humble. But of course, in the end, I am here to win something with Nashville. And I think I’ve played a very good season, so obviously I want to win also the MVP award.”

In a matchup with heavy Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications, between two frontrunners for the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, it was Mukhtar who got the better of Driussi, netting a second-half brace to lift Nashville SC to a 3-0 victory over Austin FC at GEODIS Park Saturday night.

Mukhtar takes Golden Boot lead

Mukhtar’s two tallies were his league-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season, surpassing Driussi’s 20 goals in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

With 11 assists to his name compared to Driussi’s seven, the Nashville SC star also leads the league in total goal contributions (32) – and perhaps has even emerged as the new frontrunner in an MVP race that's coming down to the wire.

“It’s an amazing award,” Mukhtar said. “Last year, I think I was second or third, I was very close. That’s a goal, that’s my goal, my personal goal, you know? […] I know I need my teammates. They’re helping me, they’re pushing me. The coach gives me the confidence and now it’s on me. I have to deliver and I will give my best to win the award.”

As expected, Nashville head coach Gary Smith is in his talisman’s corner. In 2021, the 27-year-old placed second in the MVP voting behind New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil.

"He’s in a race for this MVP award, [which] I think really has been magnified for him and for others because he didn’t get it last year when I think a lot of people felt he should’ve," Smith said. "To turn around this year and put in the type of performances and season that he’s had is phenomenal. I think it just shows the caliber of the individual.”

The home crowd certainly agreed, chanting ‘M-V-P’ after Mukhtar scored. The Designated Player even drew some admiration from Austin head coach Josh Wolff, who backed his own star as well.