Concacaf Champions Cup: MLS matchups, schedule for Round of 16

Orlando soared to a 6-1 aggregate win over Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in Round One, with Facundo Torres and Luis Muriel both leaving their mark.

Now, the Lions get a Concacaf Champions Cup rematch vs. Tigres UANL. They battled the Liga MX power to a 1-1 series draw in last year's Round of 16, but were eliminated by the away-goals tiebreaker.