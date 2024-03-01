Concacaf Champions Cup: MLS matchups, schedule for Round of 16

The Round of 16 awaits.
Eight MLS teams are left standing in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the eventual winner qualifying for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Columbus Crew (MLS Cup 2023 winner) and Inter Miami CF (Leagues Cup 2023 winner) enter after receiving Round One byes. FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo FC, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Union all had to overcome Round One opponents.
If teams successfully navigate their Round of 16 series, they'll reach the quarterfinals in early April. The tournament final is held on June 2.
- Leg 1: March 7 vs. CF Monterrey - 7 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 14 at CF Monterrey - 10:15 pm ET
FC Cincinnati's debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup went swimmingly, beating Jamaican side Cavalier FC by a 6-0 aggregate score.
The reward for Pat Noonan's group? A matchup with CF Monterrey and Brandon Vazquez. Cincy transferred the US men's national team striker to the Liga MX power in January for reportedly a $7.5 million base fee.
Winner faces: Nashville SC or Inter Miami CF
- Leg 1: March 6 at Houston Dynamo FC - 8 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 12 vs. Houston Dynamo FC - 6 pm ET
Three months removed from winning MLS Cup on home soil, Columbus will begin their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign vs. a familiar league opponent.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy's team looks primed to maintain their lofty standard with Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi, Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris remaining as cornerstone players.
Winner faces: Orlando City SC or Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 6 vs. Columbus Crew - 8 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 12 at Columbus Crew - 6 pm ET
The away-goals tiebreaker gave Houston passage into the Round of 16 after they finished level 2-2 on aggregate with St. Louis CITY SC in Round One. Goals from Erik Sviatchenko and Sebastian Kowalczyk proved pivotal.
Houston, US Open Cup winners in 2023, have been without DPs Héctor Herrera and Sebastián Ferreira due to injury. From that, their team-first ethos shines through.
Winner faces: Orlando City SC or Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 7 at Nashville SC - 9 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 13 vs. Nashville SC - 8:15 pm ET
Yes, Inter Miami's storybook-esque run to the Leagues Cup 2023 title resulted in silverware. But it also booked this Concacaf Champions Cup opportunity.
Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba now can make their mark in the region's version of the UEFA Champions League. The ex-FC Barcelona stars are plenty familiar with these types of competitions.
Winner faces: FC Cincinnati or CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 7 vs. Inter Miami CF - 9 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 13 at Inter Miami CF - 8:15 pm ET
The good news: Nashville were dominant in their Concacaf Champions Cup debut, dispatching Dominican side Moca FC by a 7-0 aggregate score.
The bad news: Gary Smith's team saw star attackers Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge pick up injuries in the Round One series (Leg 1).
All that matters now: Trying to exact revenge on Messi and Inter Miami.
Winner faces: FC Cincinnati or CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 6 vs. Alajuelense - 6 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 14 at Alajuelense - 8 pm ET
Tomás Chancalay proved clutch in New England's Round One series vs. Panamanian side CA Independiente, scoring twice across a 4-0 aggregate victory.
Up next, the Revs have a deceptively tricky draw with Costa Rican side Alajuelense. Their squad includes longtime Ticos standouts Celso Borges and Joel Campbell.
Winner faces: Chivas (Mexico) or Club América (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 5 vs. Tigres UANL - 8 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 12 at Tigres UANL - 10:30 pm ET
Orlando soared to a 6-1 aggregate win over Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in Round One, with Facundo Torres and Luis Muriel both leaving their mark.
Now, the Lions get a Concacaf Champions Cup rematch vs. Tigres UANL. They battled the Liga MX power to a 1-1 series draw in last year's Round of 16, but were eliminated by the away-goals tiebreaker.
Winner faces: Houston Dynamo FC or Columbus Crew
- Leg 1: March 5 vs. Pachuca - 6 pm ET
- Leg 2: March 12 at Pachuca - 8:15 pm ET
Philadelphia were pushed to the brink by Saprissa in Round One, but Mikael Uhre's extra-time goal (second leg) ultimately gave them a 6-5 aggregate victory over the Costa Rican powerhouse team.
The difficulty level now increases against perennial Liga MX contenders Pachuca. Their squad includes longtime Venezuelan international striker Salomón Rondón.
Winner faces: Herediano (Costa Rica) or Robinhood (Suriname)