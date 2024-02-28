CCC drama! Philadelphia Union advance with wild Round One victory

The Philadelphia Union advanced in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday evening, overcoming a late red card to punch their Round-of-16 ticket with a wild 3-3 draw at Subaru Park that delivered a 6-5 Round One aggregate victory over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.

The series victory sets Philadelphia up with a Round-of-16 showdown against Liga MX side Pachuca, which begins with a Leg 1 opener at Subaru Park on March 5. Leg 2 is set for March 12 at Estadio Hidalgo in Mexico.

The match got off to a roaring start, as the sides combined for four goals inside the opening 30 minutes following the Union's 3-2 win in the first leg. Julián Carranza (17') and Quinn Sullivan (26') each netted for Philadelphia to answer Luis Paradela's 14th-minute penalty-kick opener, but Saprissa's Warren Madrigal added a 28th-minute tally for the visitors.

With the Union defending a 5-4 aggregate lead in the second half, Saprissa stunningly found the series equalizer. Mariano Torres (62') scored a knuckling free kick from the right corner of the 18-yard box, giving no chance to diving Philadelphia goalkeeper Oliver Semmle.