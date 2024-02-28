Matchday

CCC drama! Philadelphia Union advance with wild Round One victory

CCC Philadelphia Union recap 2.27.24
Ari Liljenwall

The Philadelphia Union advanced in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday evening, overcoming a late red card to punch their Round-of-16 ticket with a wild 3-3 draw at Subaru Park that delivered a 6-5 Round One aggregate victory over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.

The series victory sets Philadelphia up with a Round-of-16 showdown against Liga MX side Pachuca, which begins with a Leg 1 opener at Subaru Park on March 5. Leg 2 is set for March 12 at Estadio Hidalgo in Mexico.

The match got off to a roaring start, as the sides combined for four goals inside the opening 30 minutes following the Union's 3-2 win in the first leg. Julián Carranza (17') and Quinn Sullivan (26') each netted for Philadelphia to answer Luis Paradela's 14th-minute penalty-kick opener, but Saprissa's Warren Madrigal added a 28th-minute tally for the visitors.

With the Union defending a 5-4 aggregate lead in the second half, Saprissa stunningly found the series equalizer. Mariano Torres (62') scored a knuckling free kick from the right corner of the 18-yard box, giving no chance to diving Philadelphia goalkeeper Oliver Semmle.

The Union went down a man in second-half stoppage time, when defender Jack Elliott was shown a DOGSO red card, putting the hosts on the ropes as extra time neared. Despite playing with 10 men, the Union found a shock winner in the 94th minute via Mikael Uhre, who smashed home a corner kick from Jack McGlynn that trickled through the penalty area and to the Danish striker's boot.

Goals

  • 14' - SAP - Luis Paradela (PK) | WATCH
  • 17' - PHI - Julián Carranza | WATCH
  • 26' - PHI - Quinn Sullivan | WATCH
  • 28' - SAP - Warren Madrigal | WATCH
  • 62' - SAP - Mariano Torres | WATCH
  • 94' - PHI - Mikhael Uhre | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This series was nothing if not action-packed, and the Union can count themselves fortunate to be marching on after conceding the equalizer and going down a man. That said, weathering the chaos of CCC is a necessity to make a deep run – something Philadelphia gave themselves a chance to do with this result. Remember: Philly have made two of the past three CCC semifinals.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With his team down a man and in need of a goal, Uhre stepped up in the biggest moment.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: McGlynn notched the assist on the game-winner, bookending a standout showing in the series from the 20-year-old homegrown midfielder.

Next Up

Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall
Matchday Concacaf Champions Cup Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

Orlando City book Concacaf Champions Cup rematch with Tigres
FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
Nashville SC vs. Moca FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
More News
More News
CCC drama! Philadelphia Union advance with wild Round One victory

CCC drama! Philadelphia Union advance with wild Round One victory
Orlando City book Concacaf Champions Cup rematch with Tigres

Orlando City book Concacaf Champions Cup rematch with Tigres
MLS overreactions! Who’s different, who’s the same & why it matters
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS overreactions! Who’s different, who’s the same & why it matters
FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
Nashville SC vs. Moca FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Nashville SC vs. Moca FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
More News
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 1+2: Eryk Williamson
0:45

Energy Moment of the Matchday 1+2: Eryk Williamson
Breaking down the biggest calls from MLS is Back
7:13
Instant Replay

Breaking down the biggest calls from MLS is Back
Player of the Matchday 1+2: Christian Benteke
0:56

Player of the Matchday 1+2: Christian Benteke
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:37

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
More Video