Nashville SC book CCC Round-of-16 date with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami 

It's on to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 for Nashville SC after dispatching Moca FC 7-0 on aggregate following a 4-0 second-leg victory Wednesday night at GEODIS Park.

Nashville, who won 3-0 in the opening leg last week in the Dominican Republic, will next take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF. It’s a rematch of last year’s Leagues Cup final, won by the Herons on penalty kicks.

McKinze Gaines opened the scoring in the 13th minute, taking an Alex Muyl clipped ball from the end line down off his chest and firing into the net. Forster Ajago doubled the scoreline in the 38th minute of his Nashville debut, putting away a pinpoint service by Jacob Shaffelburg.