FC Cincinnati cruise into CCC Round of 16 vs. Brandon Vazquez, Monterrey

FC Cincinnati comfortably booked a berth into the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Wednesday night at TQL Stadium, advancing 6-0 on aggregate over Cavalier FC following their 4-0 home victory.
Cincy, who won the first leg 2-0 in Jamaica last week, will now face Monterrey, and their former striker Brandon Vazquez, on March 7 at TQL Stadium. The second leg is March 14 at Estadio BBVA.
Alvas Powell opened the scoring in the 19th minute, tapping in at the back post after Bret Halsey accelerated into the box, split defenders on the dribble and delivered a perfect ball to the Jamaican international.
Aaron Boupendza followed with his first goal of the 2024 season, a screamer from distance following a nifty layoff by Gerado Valenzuela to double the Garys’ advantage on the night.
Moments after Quimi Ordóñez was denied from the penalty spot, Halsey found Isaiah Foster at the back post, and the 20-year-old made it 3-0. Valenzuela closed things out with a quality individual effort seven minutes later.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The match felt like a foregone conclusion, and FC Cincinnati closed out Round One in a professional manner. With Cavalier dispatched, it’s time for the tasty Round of 16 showdown against Vazquez and Rayados.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The first of many for Boupendza this year?
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Props to Halsey for his two assists, but Valenzuela gets the honors for the setup on Boupendza’s golazo and a terrific first goal in an FC Cincinnati kit to close out the tie.
Next Up
- CFC: Monday, March 4 vs. Humble Lions (5 pm ET) | Jamaica Premier League
- CIN: Saturday, March 2 at Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season