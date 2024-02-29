FC Cincinnati cruise into CCC Round of 16 vs. Brandon Vazquez, Monterrey

FC Cincinnati comfortably booked a berth into the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Wednesday night at TQL Stadium, advancing 6-0 on aggregate over Cavalier FC following their 4-0 home victory.

Cincy, who won the first leg 2-0 in Jamaica last week, will now face Monterrey, and their former striker Brandon Vazquez, on March 7 at TQL Stadium. The second leg is March 14 at Estadio BBVA.

Alvas Powell opened the scoring in the 19th minute, tapping in at the back post after Bret Halsey accelerated into the box, split defenders on the dribble and delivered a perfect ball to the Jamaican international.

Aaron Boupendza followed with his first goal of the 2024 season, a screamer from distance following a nifty layoff by Gerado Valenzuela to double the Garys’ advantage on the night.